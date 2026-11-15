Ajaero recalls 30-year bond as NLC scribe Ugboaja goes home

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has paid an emotional tribute to the late National Secretary of the Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja, describing him as more than a brother and recalling their 30-year relationship built on friendship, shared struggles and comradeship.

Ajaero spoke on Saturday at Ugboaja’s burial in his Nkpa community, Abia State, where he said the depth of their personal relationship made him feel he was not the right person to deliver a tribute to the deceased.

“Ugboaja was not just a friend. I don’t know how else to describe him. He was more than a brother. We shared the same fate. We are brothers in Christ and comrades in this family. We shared secrets. I found in him part of me,” he said.

Describing the deceased as a perfect gentleman and one of the finest personalities in the labour movement, Ajaero said Ugboaja was dependable, courageous and committed to the interests of ordinary Nigerians, despite his connections with influential people.

According to him, the late labour leader maintained relationships with successive presidents and presidential committees without allowing such connections to compromise his solidarity with the masses.

“He knows the high and the mighty, yet he tilts towards the masses. If you have the most difficult assignment, give it to him to deliver. He doesn’t mince words in calling a spade a spade,” Ajaero said.

He recalled that Ugboaja remained committed to his responsibilities even during his prolonged illness, disclosing that he was still attending to pressing matters at the NLC office barely three days before his death.

Ajaero expressed confidence that his departed friend had gone to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the deceased’s immediate younger brother, Patrick Ugboaja, described him as an exceptional individual whose life was defined by service, sacrifice and concern for humanity.

He said the deceased was his role model and a dependable source of guidance, adding that following in his footsteps had not been easy.

“I have always looked up to him for direction. He was one person who had an answer to almost everything. When this happened, I looked around and wondered what he would have advised me to do,” he said.

Patrick said his brother fought for the rights of the oppressed and touched countless lives across communities and beyond Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to dignitaries, labour leaders, friends and sympathisers who travelled from different parts of the country to honour the late unionist.

In his sermon, the officiating preacher urged Nigerians to live purposeful lives, stressing that death was inevitable irrespective of one’s position, wealth, academic qualifications or influence.

He challenged political leaders, public office holders, professionals and ordinary citizens to build enduring legacies through justice, forgiveness, humility and service to humanity.

The preacher also cautioned against the abuse of authority, victimisation of others and passing judgment without hearing both sides, noting that everyone would ultimately account for their actions before God.

Also speaking with Vanguard, National Secretary of the Labour Party, Hon. Iheanacho Obioma, described Ugboaja as a respectful and courageous labour leader who consistently defended the interests of workers and the downtrodden.

Obioma, who noted that the deceased was an alumnus of the University of Calabar, described his death at a relatively young age as painful.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the transient nature of life and strive to leave legacies that would benefit their children and generations yet unborn.

Similarly, a traditional ruler in Nkpa community, HRH P.C. Onyegbu, described Ugboaja as a worthy son of the community who distinguished himself through service to the nation and his people.

Onyegbu said the community would greatly miss his dedication, comradeship and contributions, regretting that he died at a time he still had much to offer.

He, however, expressed satisfaction that the deceased had made meaningful contributions to society during his lifetime.

Labour movement has lost a warrior — Chude

The National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Achike Chude, described Ugboaja as a visionary leader whose death had robbed the labour movement of a committed warrior.

In an interview with Vanguard, Chude said the deceased was a patriotic unionist, strategist and firm defender of workers’ rights who understood the intricacies of labour politics and deployed his experience in advancing the interests of the working class.

He described Ugboaja as meticulous, efficient and thoughtful in carrying out assignments, adding that his kindness, wit and humanity endeared him to colleagues and ordinary Nigerians.

“He was exceedingly good at his job. He was a very detailed person. Anything he had to do was well thought out, and he executed it efficiently. He was also a very good strategist who understood labour thoroughly,” Chude said.

Urging the labour movement to sustain Ugboaja’s ideals, he said: “A warrior has fallen, but we have other warriors who should be ready to pick up the flag and keep fighting for what he lived for.”

Also speaking, National President of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Comrade Christopher Elemuwa, described Ugboaja as a major asset to the labour movement and a loyal friend who stood by him during his 2023 election as president of his association.

Elemuwa recalled that the deceased supported his aspiration and remained with him throughout the election process, which he eventually won.

Describing their friendship as deeply personal, he said he was among those who received Ugboaja’s remains at the airport and stood by him in solidarity.

He added that he attended the burial alongside union leaders from Rivers, Delta, Kogi and other states to pay their last respects.

He defended workers across the world — Johnson

Similarly, Regional Programme Director of the Solidarity Centre, Christopher Johnson, described Ugboaja as a focused trade unionist, exceptional organiser and passionate advocate of workers’ rights.

Johnson, whose organisation is affiliated with the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations, said Ugboaja had a rare ability to communicate labour issues to diverse audiences, making trade unionism relevant to people across different sectors.

He said the deceased consistently defended workers in Nigeria, Africa and across the world, adding that his contributions would be difficult to replace.

He taught us to protect union institutions — Onyeka

Assistant National Secretary of the NLC and Secretary of the burial committee, Comrade Chris Onyeka, said he would remember Ugboaja with fondness, recalling the painful moments surrounding his death.

Onyeka, who described the deceased as a friend, brother and boss, said watching life gradually ebb out of him was a painful reminder of human helplessness in the face of death.

Beyond their personal relationship, he said Ugboaja profoundly influenced his understanding of trade union administration, particularly the need to uphold the supremacy of union organs above individual interests.

According to him, the deceased consistently taught that protecting union institutions was essential to safeguarding workers’ interests.

He said Ugboaja’s passion for the NLC and Nigerian workers stemmed from his conviction that a strong union was indispensable to effective protection of workers.

Ugboaja’s labour career

Ugboaja, who died at 60, was a lawyer and veteran trade unionist with more than 30 years of experience in the labour movement.

A 1987 Law graduate of the University of Calabar, he joined the trade union movement in 1993 and rose to become General Secretary of the National Union of Chemical, Footwear, Rubber, Leather and Non-Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) between 2000 and 2005.

He later served as Head of Administration and subsequently Head of Organising and Industrial Relations at the NLC before his appointment as the Congress’s General Secretary on August 21, 2019, through a unanimous decision of its National Executive Council.

A delegate to the 2005 Political and Constitutional Reform Conference and the 2014 National Conference, Ugboaja also served as Coordinator of Advocacy and Mobilisation at the Alliance for Credible Elections, where he contributed to electoral reform advocacy ahead of the 2011 general elections.

Internationally recognised for his contributions to trade unionism, he held several positions within the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) family and represented West African trade unions in the Commonwealth Trade Unions.

He was particularly renowned for his work in trade union organising, collective bargaining, industrial relations, workers’ rights, social inclusion and good governance.

Dignitaries at the burial included Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu; former member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency and 2027 Abia North senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Uko Nkole; and NUJ National Treasurer, Comrade Victor Ndukwe.

Several labour leaders and trade unionists from across the country also attended the burial.