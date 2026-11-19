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The Airport Police Command, Lagos, has established contact with the family of a deceased man, Abraham Safety Osakpolor, following a public appeal for assistance in locating his relatives.

The command disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Thursday, expressing appreciation to members of the public and media organisations who helped circulate its earlier appeal.

The statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Adeola, said the command successfully established contact with Osakpolor’s family after seeking public assistance in identifying his relatives and friends.

It thanked individuals, media organisations and other members of the public who shared and reposted the earlier announcement, noting that their collective efforts made the development possible.

The Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, CP Olufunke Ogunbode, reiterated the importance of public cooperation in effective policing.

Ogunbode said effective policing thrived on mutual trust, cooperation and shared responsibility, while reaffirming the command’s commitment to maintaining a cordial and productive relationship with the public.

The command had earlier issued an appeal seeking information that could help identify and locate the family and friends of the deceased.