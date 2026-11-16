Airline operators, customs agents, others back Tax Ombud, seek fairer tax system

Dr. Allen Onyema, Vice President of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), has applauded the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud, describing it as a significant institutional intervention that provides the aviation sector and taxpayers generally with an impartial platform for resolving complaints and addressing grievances.

Delivering a goodwill message at a Town Hall Meeting organised by the Office of the Tax Ombud in Lagos last weekend Onyema highlighted the association’s persistent efforts to draw attention to its grievances at various levels of government, including security and legislative institutions.

Onyema made a strong case for the harmonisation of tax regimes to promote fair competition and sustainability, particularly for private and charter airline operators.

The Tax Ombud/Chief Executive, Dr. John Nwabueze, said the mandate of his Office includes promoting fairness, transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s tax administration system.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for pioneering the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud, which is mandated to address operational, administrative and procedural grievances relating to taxes, levies, regulatory fees and customs duties.

Nwabueze emphasised that the services of the Office are free of charge to Nigerians, providing an impartial platform for resolving disputes through mediation rather than adversarial proceedings.

He further explained that the Office does not determine substantive tax liabilities but focuses on addressing gaps in complaint management and promoting voluntary compliance by building trust between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

Underscoring the importance of stakeholder collaboration involving taxpayers, professional associations, business organisations, civil society and the media, he encouraged participants to share their experiences candidly and offer constructive recommendations.

Nwabueze, who commended the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, for his leadership in tax reforms, reassured participants of the Office’s independence and commitment to resolving complaints promptly, reiterating its guiding principle of “bridging differences and building trust.”

Engr. Olusola Obadimu, Director-General of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), described the Town Hall Meeting as a vital platform for addressing the persistent challenges confronting businesses and industries, ranging from inadequate infrastructure and rising energy costs to the increasing burden of taxation.

Obadimu expressed support for the role of the Tax Ombud and commended Dr. Nwabueze for facilitating open dialogue between government and private-sector stakeholders.

He called on policymakers to prioritise expanding the business landscape and supporting entire economic ecosystems, pledging NACCIMA’s collaboration with the Tax Ombud in promoting an equitable business environment conducive to enterprise growth and national development.

Speaking on behalf of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mr. Adewale Taju Olayinka emphasised that a fair and trustworthy tax system is fundamental to voluntary compliance and sustainable national revenue generation.

Olayinka welcomed the establishment of the Office of the Tax Ombud as an important step towards strengthening accountability in tax administration and reaffirmed ICAN’s commitment to collaborating with the Office on professional capacity-building and taxpayer education.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Mr. Bernard Akinnola underscored the importance of an equitable and predictable tax system, particularly amid ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and fiscal sustainability.

He outlined five core principles that ANAN believes should underpin Nigeria’s tax administration system: transparency, equity, respect for taxpayer rights, professionalism and stakeholder collaboration.

Dr. Titilayo Fowokan, speaking on behalf of the President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), described the Tax Ombud as a landmark institutional innovation in Nigeria’s tax administration framework, with the potential to strengthen accountability, protect taxpayer rights and promote transparent grievance resolution.

She noted that CITN considers the independent platform essential to building taxpayer confidence and fostering constructive relationships between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

Fowokan reaffirmed CITN’s commitment to supporting the Tax Ombud’s mandate and promoting high professional standards in tax administration.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Arc. Benedict Itegbe commended the Office of the Tax Ombud for extending its stakeholder engagement to Lagos.

He noted that free and impartial mechanisms for seeking redress are crucial to promoting a competitive non-oil export sector.

Itegbe urged exporters to maintain comprehensive records and take advantage of the avenues provided by the Tax Ombud to address complaints relating to unfair treatment and complex tax-compliance challenges.

He assured the Office of NEPC’s readiness to promote awareness of its services, support systemic improvements and sustain collaboration in bridging gaps between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

Mr. Olufemi Adewole, representing the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), highlighted the significant operational and fiscal challenges confronting oil and gas marketers, particularly delays in VAT refunds and high working-capital costs.

He acknowledged the government’s revenue-generation needs but stressed that taxation should not contribute to escalating the cost of living. He therefore advocated regular reviews of fiscal policies affecting petroleum marketers to assess their impact on downstream operations.

Prince Olusegun Oduntan, National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) highlighted concerns over personal taxes, local government levies for various amenities, and the method of taxing based on total turnover rather than actual profit margins.

He emphasized the association’s intention to submit a detailed position paper to the Office of the Tax Ombud, seeking redress and more equitable tax assessment practices tailored to the realities of their business model.

The Town Hall Meeting was attended by representatives of the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nigeria Network of NGOs (NNNGO), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Lagos Hotel Owners and Managers Association, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) among others.