Air traffic controllers warn FG over deteriorating aviation communication systems

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association, NATCA, Tuesday, warned Federal Government over the deteriorating aviation communication infrastructure, saying despite announced approvals and procurement milestones, there has been no visible improvement.

President of NATCA, Edino Amos, lamented that despite seeking a high-level presentation of its position to the Minister, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Office of the National Security Adviser and management of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, as well as submitting a memorandum to the National Assembly on aviation funding reform, there had been no infrastructure upgrade.

Amos spoke at the 55th Annual General Meeting of NATCA, themed: ‘Beyond Silos to Synergy: Shaping the Future of Nigerian Air Traffic Management,’ held in Lagos.

Speaking during the event, he said: “On infrastructure, the year under review has been a difficult one for the association. Despite the considerable challenges faced by Air Traffic Controllers, ATCOs, across the length and breadth of the country, there has been no significant improvement in our communication and surveillance infrastructure. We acknowledge the approvals and procurement milestones that have been announced. However, these have yet to translate into a material improvement in the equipment available to controllers at the console.



“NATCA has sought a high-level presentation of its position to the Minister, the National Counter Terrorism Centre, the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Management of NAMA. The association has also submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly on aviation funding reform, in which we make the case that safety-critical infrastructure requires predictable and ring-fenced funding.



“It is with a deep sense of responsibility that I state that this frustrating engagement is pushing the association towards considering the withdrawal of our services, should there be no clear strategic plan for the total overhaul of communication and surveillance infrastructure in Nigeria.



“Significant attention to these two areas of infrastructure would: improve the safety of our airspace; reduce economic waste and improve profitability for airline operators; attract more airlines to our airspace, with a corresponding increase in government revenue; strengthen the security of our airspace and our national security architecture; and improve Nigeria’s global rating. We make this call not as a threat, but as patriots who sit daily before screens and failing frequencies to keep this country safe.”

On welfare, he said: “At the current exchange rate, an average ATCO can barely make ends meet. We appreciate the management of NAMA for the review of the basic salary. However, inflation has since eroded the value of that review. NATCA has therefore engaged Management on: the review of the ATC Aeromedical Allowance; and the review of the Rating Allowance, which is long overdue.



“We appreciate management for the correction of the Post-Licence Allowance, and we look forward to the immediate commencement of the English Language Proficiency Allowance.



“At our last AGM, the retention of ATCOs in service until the age of 65 was raised, and the Minister received the proposal with sympathy. The association maintains that the retention of experienced ATCOs deserves serious consideration.



“Where extension of service is not possible, we propose re-engagement ATCOs with improved remuneration, it is imperative so seek redress for correction of the errors made in the engagement contract ATCOs in the interest of equity and harmonious implementation of the NAMA staff condition of service /public service rules and schemes of service as it may apply. The experience of these officers took many years to build and cannot easily be replaced.



“We also respectfully call on the Minister to address the situation of senior ATCOs who have remained on one level for as long as 14 years without promotion. Nothing can be more frustrating than giving one’s best and bowing out with nothing.”