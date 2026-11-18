By Kingsley Omonobi

In a significant operational success, precision air strikes conducted by the Air Assets of Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), between 16 and 17 November 2026, have neutralised 21 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and severely injured 10 others in separate operations around Monguno and the South Lake Chad area of Borno State.

A statement signed by Captain Mohammed Goni, Acting Military Information Officer, said, “The first operation followed intelligence reports of ISWAP fighters advancing towards Monguno.

“Acting on the intelligence, an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) established surveillance over the area and identified terrorists moving along a bush path northeast of Monguno.

“The subsequent precision strike neutralised seven fighters, including members of the terrorist group’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) network. Further confirmation revealed that Abba Bomma, identified as a key IED team expert, was incapacitated, while four other fighters sustained severe injuries.

“In a separate operation at Arinna in the South Lake Chad area, precision air strikes dealt a significant blow to ISWAP’s leadership and operational structure. Among those neutralised was Malkam Sharki, a prominent member of the group’s Shura Council and Amirul Amniya (Provost Commander).

“Also neutralised was ABU SAAD, the Qaid of Sabon Tumbu. Twelve additional fighters were eliminated, while five others sustained severe injuries. Several terrorist motorcycles were also destroyed during the operation.

“Altogether, the two operations accounted for 21 ISWAP fighters neutralised and 10 severely injured.

“The strikes have significantly degraded the group’s leadership structure, disrupted its IED network and weakened its operational capabilities.

“The Theatre Command reaffirms its resolve to maintain sustained operational pressure on terrorists until lasting peace and normalcy are restored across the North East.

“Residents are encouraged to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information.”