Air Peace wins best Airline of the decade at Nigeria’s Pride Awards

Air Peace airline clinched two prizes on Tuesday at the 2026 Nigeria’s Pride Awards, emerging as Best Airline of the Decade and Outstanding Responsible Corporate Citizen of the Decade.

The 2026 Nigeria’s Pride Awards took place on Tuesday, November 10, at Barcelona Hotel Abuja. The event was organized by First Green White Resource Centre (FGWRC) with the theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Outstanding Service to Nigeria.”

Speaking after receiving the awards, Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Dr. Allen Onyema who was represented by Efe Osifo Whiskey, Communications Manager, praised organisers of the award for their foresight and patriotism, saying many Nigerians who are doing great things, are not being given adequate recognition.

He said Air Peace has continued to fly Nigeria’s flag across nations and continents, as the leading airline in the West African sub-region, adding that it has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s aviation industry through job creation, investment in aircraft, improved connectivity and the promotion of indigenous participation in international aviation.

According to him, Air Peace has intervened for Nigeria severally including evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad during emergencies, support for national sporting activities and initiatives aimed at making air travels more accessible.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, OFR (Rtd) who dedicated his Lifetime Distinction Award for Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Exemplary National Service to Nigerian fighting troops, said they are working day and night to make the nation safe for all citizens.

The Minister who was represented by Mrs. Ogidi Paul, a Director in the Ministry, commended First Green White Resource Centre for coming up with the idea of honouring Nigerians and non-Nigerians who are contributing positively to the growth of the nation.

Chairman of the Occasion, Paul Boroh said the awards have become an important pillar in Nigeria’s quest for national excellence, providing an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talents, creativity and resilience of Nigerians across different sectors.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said Nigeria is a nation blessed with extraordinary talents, resilience, and a spirit that refuses to be defeated, adding that, in every corner of the world, Nigerians are breaking barriers in science, in sports, in arts, in business, in technology, in public service, and in community development.

The EFCC Chairman who was represented by a team of officers led by Aisha Mohammed, Assistant Commander, Head of Enlightenment & Reorientation, said, too often, the loud voices of a few who engage in fraud and corruption have attempted to drown the quiet, powerful stories of the millions of Nigerians who are doing great things, honestly.

“That is why this event is so important. The Nigeria’s Pride Award is not just an award ceremony, it is a national statement, it is a declaration that integrity still pays, excellence still matters, and hard work still has a reward in Nigeria.

Dame Joyce Oduah, former General Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association and current Secretary General of Pan African Lawyer Union, said awards are more valuable when they are not for sale or given to the highest bidder.

She said Nigeria’s Pride Awards is unique because it represents genuine efforts to honour those who are truly contributing to the building of the nation without any condition attached.

Sir Charles Obi KSC (Onowu), said the spirit of giving to the less privileged members of the society is a divine gift and urged wealthy people in the society to help the needy as government alone cannot solve the problem of society.

Earlier in remark, the convener of Nigeria’s Pride Awards 2026, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, who is the founder of First Green White Resource Center (FGWRC), said the initiative was established to recognise Nigerians whose achievements, sacrifices and contributions continue to advance the country despite its numerous challenges.

Melah observed that negative developments often dominated public discourse, leaving the achievements of hard-working Nigerians, institutions and organisations insufficiently recognised, stressing that, while wrongdoing must be condemned and failures scrutinised, outstanding achievements must equally be acknowledged and rewarded.

He said the awards sought not only to reward success but also to inspire responsibility, particularly among young Nigerians and those entrusted with public responsibilities.

Other notable awardees include Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN who got awards in two categories as Most Impactful Minister of the Decade and Outstanding Aviation Investment & Global Partnership, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah as Overall Best Governor of the Year; Brig Gen. Paul (Rtd), Peacebuilding, National Stability and Human Capital Development Award; EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, Courageous Leadership in Anti-Corruption % Exemplary Integrity; Dame Mrs. Joyce Oduah, FICMC, Distinguished Woman of the Decade for Excellence, in Legal Practice, Professional Leadership, Humanitarian Service and Women Empowerment; Sir Charles Obi KSC (Onowu), Excellence in Humanitarian Service, Compassion and Community Development and Dr. Chudi Ugwuada Ezirigwe, MD/CEO, AEA, Excellence in Entrepreneurship Development & Economic Empowerment.

Other awardees include Flora Home International School, Jikwoyi, Excellence in Affordable, Grassroots, Quality Education and Human Capital Development as well as a Chinese Mr. Huang Haiyan, Chief Executive Officer, Lunisolar Prime Co Ltd who was honoured with Green Energy Innovation, Sustainable Development & Industrial Partnership Award.

Several Nollywood personalities were also honoured including Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Livinus Nnochiri; Gloria Okafor; Miss Sonia Ihuoma Uche; Mrs. Tonia Okojie; Maimuna Yahaya Abaji; Agba Chiagozie (Enjoyment); Dr. Okoroafor Chukwuemeka Chibuikem (Chuks Chyke); Tagbo Ifechukwu (Ability); Eucharia Ugwumba; Ali Nuhu; Miss Ruth Jacob; Ms. Shan George; Okawa Shaznay (Cameroonian) and Frederick Leonard.

Defence Minister, Christopher Musa dedicates Nigeria’s Pride Awards to fighting troops

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, OFR (Rtd), on Tuesday, dedicated the Lifetime Distinction Award for Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Exemplary National Service which he won at this year’s Nigeria’s Pride Awards, to the Nigerian troops, who he said are working day and night to make the nation safe for all citizens.

The Minister who was represented by Mrs. Ogidi Paul, a Director in the Ministry, commended First Green White Resource Centre for coming up with the idea of honouring Nigerians and non-Nigerians who are contributing positively to the growth of the nation.

He said the relative peace being enjoyed by Nigerians today, comes at the sacrifice of the nation’s military, adding that the fighting officers and men of the military are true patriots and therefore deserve all the accolades.

The 2026 Nigeria’s Pride Awards took place on Tuesday, November 10, at Barcelona Hotel Abuja. The event was organized by First Green White Resource Centre (FGWRC) with the theme: “Celebrating Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Outstanding Service to Nigeria.”

also speaking at the event, the Chairman/CEO of Air Peace airline, Dr. Allen Onyema who was represented by Efe Osifo Whiskey, Communications Manager, praised organisers of the award for their foresight and patriotism, saying many Nigerians who are doing great things, are not being given adequate recognition.

He said Air Peace has continued to fly Nigeria’s flag across nations and continents, as the leading airline in the West African sub-region, adding that it has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s aviation industry through job creation, investment in aircraft, improved connectivity and the promotion of indigenous participation in international aviation.

According to him, Air Peace has intervened for Nigeria severally including evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad during emergencies, support for national sporting activities and initiatives aimed at making air travels more accessible.

Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada who represents Nasarawa West Senatorial District, after receiving his Lawmaker of the Decade Award, praise Governor Abdullahi Sule for his leadership exploits and several dividends of democracy which he said the people of the state have enjoyed under the Governor.

Wadada pledged to do more for the people of the state if they elect him as governor in next year’s election.

Chairman of the Occasion, Paul Boroh said the awards have become an important pillar in Nigeria’s quest for national excellence, providing an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talents, creativity and resilience of Nigerians across different sectors.

He identified the country’s youthful population, oil and gas resources, solid minerals, agricultural land, coastline and entrepreneurial population as strategic assets capable of driving sustainable economic growth.

He, however, challenged stakeholders to move beyond identifying these opportunities and develop practical strategies for converting them into investments, employment, infrastructure, peace and shared prosperity.

The EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, said Nigeria is a nation blessed with extraordinary talents, resilience, and a spirit that refuses to be defeated, adding that, in every corner of the world, Nigerians are breaking barriers in science, in sports, in arts, in business, in technology, in public service, and in community development.

The EFCC Chairman who was represented by a team of officers led by Aisha Mohammed, Assistant Commander, Head of Enlightenment & Reorientation, said, too often, the loud voices of a few who engage in fraud and corruption have attempted to drown the quiet, powerful stories of the millions of Nigerians who are doing great things, honestly.

“That is why this event is so important. The Nigeria’s Pride Award is not just an award ceremony, it is a national statement, it is a declaration that integrity still pays, excellence still matters, and hard work still has a reward in Nigeria.

“At the EFCC, our work is to fight what brings Nigeria shame, so that we can protect what brings Nigeria pride. We fight internet fraud, money laundering, and corruption, because every act of fraud steals from the reputation of every honest Nigerian student applying for a visa, every honest businessman seeking foreign investment, and every honest Nigerian youth seeking a global opportunity.

“But enforcement alone cannot change a nation’s story. We must also celebrate what is right. When we celebrate honest entrepreneurs, we discourage Yahoo-Yahoo. When we celebrate diligent civil servants, we discourage bribery. When we celebrate teachers, doctors, innovators, and youth leaders who refuse to cut corners, we are building a culture of integrity.

“To all our awardees, I say congratulations. You are not just recipients of an award. You are ambassadors of a new Nigeria. You are proof that you do not need to steal to shine. You do not need to cheat to succeed. You do not need to compromise to become great. Your story is the story we want every Nigerian to hear,” the EFCC Chairman said and commended the organizers of the award, saying the EFCC was proud to identify with the vision.

“We will continue to partner with platforms like this that promote value re-orientation and national pride,” he said.

Dame Joyce Oduah, former General Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association and current Secretary General of Pan African Lawyer Union, said awards are more valuable when they are not for sale or given to the highest bidder.

She said Nigeria’s Pride Awards is unique because it represents genuine efforts to honour those who are truly contributing to the building of the nation without any condition attached.

Sir Charles Obi KSC (Onowu), said the spirit of giving to the less privileged members of the society is a divine gift and urged wealthy people in the society to help the needy as government alone cannot solve the problem of society.

Earlier in remark, the convener of Nigeria’s Pride Awards 2026, Bonaventure Phillips Melah, who is the founder of First Green White Resource Center (FGWRC), said the initiative was established to recognise Nigerians whose achievements, sacrifices and contributions continue to advance the country despite its numerous challenges.

Melah observed that negative developments often dominated public discourse, leaving the achievements of hard-working Nigerians, institutions and organisations insufficiently recognised, stressing that, while wrongdoing must be condemned and failures scrutinised, outstanding achievements must equally be acknowledged and rewarded.

He said the awards sought not only to reward success but also to inspire responsibility, particularly among young Nigerians and those entrusted with public responsibilities.

Other notable awardees include Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN who got awards in two categories as Most Impactful Minister of the Decade and Outstanding Aviation Investment & Global Partnership, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah as Overall Best Governor of the Year; Brig Gen. Paul (Rtd), Peacebuilding, National Stability and Human Capital Development Award; EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, Courageous Leadership in Anti-Corruption % Exemplary Integrity; Dame Mrs. Joyce Oduah, FICMC, Distinguished Woman of the Decade for Excellence, in Legal Practice, Professional Leadership, Humanitarian Service and Women Empowerment; Sir Charles Obi KSC (Onowu), Excellence in Humanitarian Service, Compassion and Community Development and Dr. Chudi Ugwuada Ezirigwe, MD/CEO, AEA, Excellence in Entrepreneurship Development & Economic Empowerment.

Other awardees include Flora Home International School, Jikwoyi, Excellence in Affordable, Grassroots, Quality Education and Human Capital Development as well as a Chinese Mr. Huang Haiyan, Chief Executive Officer, Lunisolar Prime Co Ltd who was honoured with Green Energy Innovation, Sustainable Development & Industrial Partnership Award.

Several Nollywood personalities were also honoured including Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Livinus Nnochiri; Gloria Okafor; Miss Sonia Ihuoma Uche; Mrs. Tonia Okojie; Maimuna Yahaya Abaji; Agba Chiagozie (Enjoyment); Dr. Okoroafor Chukwuemeka Chibuikem (Chuks Chyke); Tagbo Ifechukwu (Ability); Eucharia Ugwumba; Ali Nuhu; Miss Ruth Jacob; Ms. Shan George; Okawa Shaznay (Cameroonian) and Frederick Leonard.

EFCC endorses Nigeria’s Pride Awards, pledges to fight what brings Nigeria shame

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has commended First Green White Resource Centre, (FGWRC), organizers of Nigeria’s Pride Awards for their vision in identifying, recognizing and honouring Nigerian citizens and other nationals living in the country who are doing Nigeria proud.

EFCC however said it would continue to fight those who are involved in acts that bring Nigeria shame, so that we can protect what brings Nigeria pride.

In a goodwill message at the 2026 Awards ceremony which took place on Tuesday November 10 in Abuja, the EFCC Chairman who was honoured with ‘Courageous Leadership in Anti-Corruption % Exemplary Integrity award,’ said Nigeria is a nation blessed with extraordinary talents, resilience, and a spirit that refuses to be defeated.

Represented Aisha Mohammed, Assistant Commander, Head of Enlightenment & Reorientation, Olukoyede said in every corner of the world, Nigerians are breaking barriers in science, in sports, in arts, in business, in technology, in public service, and in community development, adding that most times, it is the voices of a few who engage in fraud and corruption that have attempted to drown the quiet, powerful stories of the millions of Nigerians who are doing great things, honestly.

“That is why this event is so important. The Nigeria’s Pride Award is not just an award ceremony, it is a national statement, it is a declaration that integrity still pays, excellence still matters, and hard work still has a reward in Nigeria.

“At the EFCC, our work is to fight what brings Nigeria shame, so that we can protect what brings Nigeria pride. We fight internet fraud, money laundering, and corruption, because every act of fraud steal from the reputation of every honest Nigerian student applying for a visa, every honest businessman seeking foreign investment, and every honest Nigerian youth seeking a global opportunity,” she said.

According to her, enforcement alone cannot change a nation’s story.

“We must also celebrate what is right. When we celebrate honest entrepreneurs, we discourage Yahoo-Yahoo. When we celebrate diligent civil servants, we discourage bribery. When we celebrate teachers, doctors, innovators, and youth leaders who refuse to cut corners, we are building a culture of integrity.”

The EFCC Chairman congratulated the awardees, saying they are not just recipients of an award but ambassadors of a new Nigeria who are a proof that people do not need to steal to shine.

“You do not need to cheat to succeed. You do not need to compromise to become great. Your story is the story we want every Nigerian to hear,” he stated.

“To the organizers of the Nigeria’s Pride Award, I commend you. You have chosen to spotlight honour at a time when cynicism is loud. The EFCC is proud to identify with this, we will continue to partner with platforms like this that promote value re-orientation and national pride.

“My charge to all of us here is simple: Let us continue to make Nigeria proud, not by words, but by our actions. Let our businesses be transparent. Let our public service be accountable. Let our youth be responsible. Let our success be traceable to hard work and integrity,” Olukoyede said.

Others who received awards at the ceremony include Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, OFR (Rtd) who received Lifetime Distinction Award for Excellence, Patriotism, Sacrifice and Exemplary National Service, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN who got awards in two categories as Most Impactful Minister of the Decade and Outstanding Aviation Investment & Global Partnership, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah as Overall Best Governor of the Year; Brig Gen. Paul (Rtd), Peacebuilding, National Stability and Human Capital Development Award; Air Peace, Best Airline of the Decade and Outstanding Responsible Corporate Citizens of the Decade; Dame Mrs. Joyce Oduah, FICMC, Distinguished Woman of the Decade for Excellence, in Legal Practice, Professional Leadership, Humanitarian Service and Women Empowerment; Sir Charles Obi KSC (Onowu), Excellence in Humanitarian Service, Compassion and Community Development and Dr. Chudi Ugwuada Ezirigwe, MD/CEO, AEA, Excellence in Entrepreneurship Development & Economic Empowerment.

Other awardees include Flora Home International School, Jikwoyi, Excellence in Affordable, Grassroots, Quality Education and Human Capital Development as well as a Chinese Mr. Huang Haiyan, Chief Executive Officer, Lunisolar Prime Co Ltd who was honoured with Green Energy Innovation, Sustainable Development & Industrial Partnership Award.

Several Nollywood personalities were also honoured including Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Livinus Nnochiri; Gloria Okafor; Miss Sonia Ihuoma Uche; Mrs. Tonia Okojie; Maimuna Yahaya Abaji; Agba Chiagozie (Enjoyment); Dr. Okoroafor Chukwuemeka Chibuikem (Chuks Chyke); Tagbo Ifechukwu (Ability); Eucharia Ugwumba; Ali Nuhu; Miss Ruth Jacob; Ms. Shan George; Okawa Shaznay (Cameroonian) and Frederick Leonard.