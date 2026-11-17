Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s call at the recent 19th China Commodities Expo and 40th Lagos International Trade Fair was timely. The governor urged traders to move beyond importing finished goods into local assembly, manufacturing, agro-processing and exports. He challenged Chinese investors to establish factories, transfer technology and partner with Nigerian businesses. The message is sound. But it collides with a business environment that makes production punishingly difficult.

Nigeria remains heavily dependent on imported manufactured goods, while exporting too little value-added output. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, recently noted that manufactured goods accounted for only N2.5 trillion, or 2.94 per cent, of the N85.13 trillion in total exports recorded in 2025. The NESG has warned that manufacturing’s contribution to GDP is declining, with energy costs, import competition, inadequate finance and weak industrial coordination suppressing productive capacity.

NESG’s October 2026 business monitor identified power outages, costly inputs, poor infrastructure, limited credit and raw-material shortages. Traders understandably gravitate towards importing. Chinese producers enjoy scale, technology, cheaper finance, reliable power and efficient logistics. A Nigerian entrepreneur contemplating a factory faces expensive electricity, high interest rates, volatile foreign exchange, costly machinery and inputs, multiple taxation, port delays, poor roads, smuggling and unpredictable regulations. Policy reversals and overlapping levies make long-term investment hazardous.

It is easier and often more profitable to import a container than build a factory whose costs may overwhelm its owner. That is why government must do the heavy lifting. The NESG, NACCIMA and MAN have demanded policy consistency, affordable energy, accessible long-term finance, efficient infrastructure, simpler taxation, predictable trade rules and protection against dumping and substandard imports. These are not special favours; they are foundations of competitive production.

President Bola Tinubu’s Nigeria First policy, directing public institutions to prioritise Nigerian-made goods, must become enforceable procurement practice, not a slogan. Government should publish compliance records, pay local suppliers promptly and enforce quality standards. It must expand industrial power through gas, embedded generation and renewables, lower financing costs through development banks, clear port bottlenecks, support research, skills and technology transfer, and provide stable incentives for investors who create local value and jobs, with transparent eligibility rules and measurable local-content targets.

Traders should respond through joint ventures, contract manufacturing and gradual local assembly, rather than wait to become industrial giants overnight. Chinese partnerships must build Nigerian capacity, not perpetuate dependency. Manufacturing will retain value at home, create skilled jobs, broaden exports, diversify revenue, strengthen the naira by reducing import demand and enlarge GDP through productivity.

But exhortation cannot overcome hostile economics. Sanwo-Olu is right to call traders into factories; Tinubu’s government must make factories viable. Nigeria needs fewer speeches about localising production and more dependable power, credit, infrastructure and fair regulatory environments.

The task is to make producing in Nigeria more rewarding than importing into it.