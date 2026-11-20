Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, and chairman of the occasion, delivering the opening address at the APRA Day celebration held as part of the ongoing World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) 2026 in Abuja on Thursday, November 19, 2026

By Dickson Omobola

Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Professor Obiora Okonkwo, has expressed concerns over the growing sophistication of artificial intelligence, AI, saying its capacity to generate convincing fake images, videos and voices poses fresh threats to democracy, national security and public trust, particularly during elections.

Okonkwo warned that hate speech, misinformation and irresponsible communication could be as destructive as weapons, saying the 1994 Rwandan genocide was an example of how manipulated information could incite mass violence, destroy lives and destabilise nations.

He spoke while delivering the opening address at the African session of the World Public Relations Forum, WPRF, Abuja 2026, where he challenged journalists, public relations practitioners, advertisers and corporate communication professionals to strengthen self-regulation and uphold ethical standards to prevent communication platforms from becoming instruments of propaganda and social division.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Responsible Communication in Africa: The Importance of Self-Regulation and Information and Media Literacy,’ he said the influence of communication demanded greater responsibility from those who shaped public opinion.

He said: “The lesson is unmistakable. Communication is not always an innocent exercise. In the hands of irresponsible actors, the microphone can become as disruptive as a very dangerous weapon.”

He said the 2023 general elections were an example of the dangers of irresponsible communication, adding that although social media facilitated political mobilisation, it also enabled the circulation of fabricated election results, unverified claims and divisive ethnic and political narratives.

He recalled that the European Union Election Observation Mission documented misleading political communication during the polls, warning that such practices could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and citizens’ ability to make informed electoral choices.

He said: “In an age of unprecedented information flow, the credibility, integrity and social value of what we communicate are as important as the freedom and the platforms through which we communicate.”

The airline chairman also cited the COVID-19 pandemic, when the World Health Organisation identified an infodemic of false and misleading information that confused populations, encouraged risky behaviour and weakened confidence in public health institutions.

He said misinformation surrounding Ebola outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo similarly fuelled distrust of health workers and undermined disease-control interventions.

“These examples demonstrate that irresponsible communication can threaten not only democratic stability but also human lives,” he warned.

Okonkwo maintained that the emergence of AI-generated content had made information verification more urgent, particularly as digital platforms increasingly allowed individuals to publish and distribute information without traditional editorial safeguards.

He explained that information literacy enabled citizens to identify credible sources and evaluate evidence, while media literacy helped them understand how messages were produced, framed and distributed.

He said: “In an age when almost anyone with a smartphone can become a publisher and distributor of information, the ability to question, verify and critically assess information is an essential requirement of citizenship.”