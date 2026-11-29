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By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has raised the alarm over a fraudulent programme, tagged ‘Farmer Support Programme’, allegedly being used by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting farmers and other Nigerians.

The ministry, in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Head of Information Unit, Mr Ezeaja Ikemefuna, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, warned members of the public against responding to the purported notification or submitting their personal information.

It described the notification, which allegedly claimed to have been issued in collaboration with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), as fake, fraudulent and misleading.

The ministry clarified that it neither issued the notification nor had any responsibility for the purported programme.

It particularly warned Nigerians against making payments or submitting personal information and identification documents in response to the notification.

The ministry also cautioned the public against paying the purported N15,500 AFAN membership contribution being demanded under the scheme.

According to the statement, information about genuine government agricultural programmes and interventions would always be communicated through national newspapers, the ministry’s official website and its verified social media platforms.

The statement read: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has been drawn to a purported Farmer Support Program notification, allegedly issued by the Ministry in collaboration with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), currently in circulation.

“This is to inform the general public that the Ministry did not issue the said notification, nor is it responsible for the purported programme. The document is FAKE, FRAUDULENT AND MISLEADING and should be disregarded.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to make any payments, particularly the purported ₦15,500 AFAN membership contribution, or submit personal information and identification documents in response to the notification.”

The ministry urged Nigerians to disregard the purported notification and remain vigilant against individuals seeking to exploit them under the guise of government agricultural support programmes.