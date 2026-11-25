*Peter Edochie, alive and well

By Benjamin Njoku

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu, has mourned veteran actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a father figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry whose legacy would endure for generations.

Edochie, 79, reportedly died in the early hours of Wednesday following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, announced his death in an Instagram post, describing him as “our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman.”

In his tribute, Yakubu described the late actor as an all-rounder whose contributions extended beyond Nollywood to the broadcasting industry.

“Pete Edochie was a man of the people, a detribalised Nigerian who spoke different languages. He lived a noble life, a dedicated Christian and a disciplinarian,” he said.

He added that the actor’s death came at a time when the industry still needed his experience and contributions.

“He died when the industry needed him most. But as a thorough-bred actor, he left when the ovation was loudest,” Yakubu said.

Born on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, Edochie, fondly called Ebube Dike, hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State.

He began his career in broadcasting in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, where he rose to become Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

He gained national prominence in the 1980s through his portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s literary classic, Things Fall Apart.

The role earned him widespread recognition and helped launch a celebrated career in Nigerian cinema.

Known for his deep voice, commanding delivery and rich use of proverbs, Edochie became synonymous with portrayals of kings, community leaders and family patriarchs.

His notable film credits include Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart (2018), directed by Genevieve Nnaji.

In recognition of his contributions to the entertainment industry, he was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Industry Merit Award and several lifetime achievement honours.