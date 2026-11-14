Ageing US air traffic equipment triggers repeated flight disruptions

The nationwide grounding of departing flights across the United States on Friday was the second such shutdown since the September 11, 2001, attacks, highlighting recurring problems with ageing air traffic control equipment and communications infrastructure.

The latest disruption, which affected air traffic control centres across the country, is part of a series of technical failures that have repeatedly disrupted flight operations in the US over the past three years.

Although Congress approved $12.5 billion last year to upgrade the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) ageing air traffic control systems and recruit more controllers, the Trump administration is seeking an additional $30 billion to complete the modernisation programme.

Recent incidents have exposed vulnerabilities in the country’s aviation infrastructure, with communications outages, data-link failures and automation problems causing widespread delays and cancellations.

Major disruptions in recent years

November 13, 2026: Nationwide ground stop

The FAA grounded all departing flights across the US after air traffic control centres experienced a communications outage.

According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, airlines cancelled more than 1,000 flights and delayed nearly 10,000 others.

September 21, 2026: East Coast disruption

The FAA suspended flights to airports in New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington for eight hours after the primary and backup data links at the Philadelphia regional air traffic control facility failed.

The incident resulted in about 9,500 flight delays and cancellations across the country.

The disruption coincided with the arrival of 130 world leaders in New York for the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Dallas and Denver disruptions

A data service outage at the FAA’s Dallas Terminal Radar Approach Control (TRACON), which manages aircraft movements between airports and higher-altitude airspace, forced the agency to impose ground stops at two airports in the Dallas area.

More than 1,800 flights were delayed, while hundreds were cancelled.

The FAA subsequently said contractor L3Harris had failed to ensure that backup systems were in place.

However, L3Harris told NBC 5 in Dallas that the outages were preventable and resulted from inadequate US government investment in replacing outdated analogue telecommunications circuits that had reached the end of their operational life.

A day before the Dallas incident, a separate automation failure in Denver forced the FAA to slow flights into Denver International Airport, resulting in average delays of between 30 and 45 minutes.

April-May 2025: Newark and Philadelphia

Several telecommunications outages over a number of weeks at the FAA’s Philadelphia TRACON repeatedly disrupted flight operations at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

A 90-second outage early on May 9 alone resulted in 380 flight delays and 141 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

During the disruption, an air traffic controller reportedly told a cargo aircraft pilot that radar screens had gone blank again, urging passengers and industry stakeholders to pressure airlines to address the recurring problems.

January 11, 2023: Nationwide ground stop

The FAA ordered the first nationwide flight ground stop since the September 11 attacks after contractors accidentally deleted files, disrupting the agency’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) messaging system.

The system provides pilots with important information about potential hazards, airport facility changes and other developments affecting flight operations.

The shutdown lasted about 90 minutes, with more than 10,000 flights delayed or otherwise disrupted.

The recurring incidents have intensified calls for investment in modernising US air traffic control infrastructure to prevent further disruptions to the country’s aviation network.

…Reuters