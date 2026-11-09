Against All Odds: HomeWork Group, Africa Hands Over 14 Luxury Maisonettes at King’s Court, Ikeja GRA

GMD reaffirms commitment as firm records second project completion in 2026

HomeWork Group Africa has handed over 14 fully serviced three- and four-bedroom maisonettes at King’s Court, a residential development located on Adekunle Fajuyi Street, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The handover ceremony, held on October 27, 2026, marked the completion of the project, which commenced in July 2021.

King’s Court features spacious living areas and kitchens, private courtyards designed to promote cross-ventilation, large windows that allow natural lighting and deep balconies. The estate also provides power, water, security, CCTV, parking, a gym and a swimming pool.

One of the homeowners commended the quality of the completed development and the consistent communication maintained by the company throughout the project.

Speaking at the handover, the Group Managing Director of HomeWork Group Africa expressed gratitude for the completion and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality homes.

“God establishes the works of our hands, and now we have the thrill of yet another completion. For us at HomeWork Group Africa, King’s Court is a story of determination. We promised our clients quality homes, and despite all odds, we have delivered.”

King’s Court is the company’s second completed project in 2026, following the opening of Malvin Mall, a six-storey commercial development on Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

HomeWork Group Africa is also preparing to hand over two residential developments before the end of the year. Yellowstone, located in Lekki Phase 1, comprises four terrace units and a penthouse, while Hines Court 2, situated on Freedom Way, Lekki, consists of 32 two- and three-bedroom flats.

Founded in 2008, HomeWork Group Africa said it has completed more than 20 estate projects and delivered nearly 400 units.

The company said the King’s Court handover further strengthens its portfolio of residential and commercial developments across Lagos.