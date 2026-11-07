After years away, Charles Okafor ‘The Primate’ roars back in ‘Issakaba Sequel’

charles okafor

By Benjamin Njoku

True legends never really leave. They stay etched in our hearts, commanding respect, admiration and timeless relevance. That is how filmmaker Lancelot Imasuen describes Charles Okafor, affectionately known as The Primate.

Okafor, who dominated Nollywood screens in the 90s and early 2000s as one of the industry’s most prolific and popular stars, is set for a grand comeback on Wednesday, November 11, when the highly anticipated action-thriller “Issakaba: The Return” hits cinemas.

The premiere promises a new dawn for Nollywood, and the return of a screen icon who has been away for several years.

Announcing Okafor’s return, Lancelot said his appearance on the promotional poster was a powerful reminder of the enduring legacy of a man whose talent, commanding screen presence, versatility and remarkable contribution to Nollywood have earned him a special place in Nigerian entertainment history.

“The Primate is not just an actor; he is an institution, a symbol of excellence and a distinguished custodian of a generation of Nigerian storytelling,” Lancelot said.

“His remarkable ability to bring characters to life, coupled with his unmistakable presence, has left an indelible impression on audiences across generations.

“Seeing him return in ”Issakaba: The Return” evokes nostalgia, excitement and admiration. It is a beautiful convergence of legacy and renewed relevance, a testament to the fact that genuine talent does not grow old, and true legends never go out of fashion. The legend returns, but the legacy never leaves!”

Okafor, famed for movies like “Computer Girls (2003)”, “Sting (2006)” and “Ocean Deep (2007)”, was long rumoured to have quit acting to win souls for God. In reality, he says his long absence from the screen was simply about his preference for quality movies over quantity.