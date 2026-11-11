‘After 3 years of procrastination’ — BBNaija’s Dorathy reveals breast reduction plan

Dorathy

Former BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, has revealed plans to undergo breast reduction surgery in 2027 after putting off the decision for three years.

The reality TV star disclosed this in a post on X, where she announced that she had finally attended a consultation for the procedure after years of procrastination.

Finally got that Breast reduction consultation😪

After 3 years of procrastinating, I’m finally facing my fears.



2027……..New year, New Me — Dorathy Bachor🌍 (@Thedorathybach) November 11, 2026

“Finally got that Breast reduction consultation. After 3 years of procrastinating, I’m finally facing my fears. 2027… New year. New me,” she wrote.

Although Dorathy did not reveal when she intends to undergo the surgery, her post suggests that she is preparing to begin a new chapter in 2027.

Dorathy rose to prominence in 2020 after participating in the fifth season of Big Brother Naija, where she emerged as the first runner-up behind the winner, Laycon.

During her time on the reality show, she gained popularity for her outspoken personality and strong presence in the house.

She has since remained in the entertainment industry, building a career as a media personality, entrepreneur and social media influencer.

She is also known for her fashion and lifestyle content, maintaining a significant following among fans of the reality television franchise.

Vanguard News