Nigerian Taiwo Awoniyi scored for Coventry City and later had to be substituted after collapsing in a Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

TAIWO AWONIYI (Coventry City)

The striker scored his third goal for Coventry in a 3-2 win against bottom club Palace, but his afternoon came to a bizarre premature end. Awoniyi netted in the fifth minute with a close-range finish into the far corner from Jack Rudoni’s pass to put Coventry 1-0 up at the CBS Arena. But the 29-year-old, signed from Nottingham Forest in the close season, was forced to miss the last 45 minutes after going down clutching his leg in pain while the players were lining up to start the second half. Awoniyi had to be helped up off the ground by two Palace players and limped off, forcing bemused Coventry boss Frank Lampard to make an unexpected substitution. Lampard admitted afterwards that Awoniyi felt a slight problem with his ankle from the first half.

SPAIN

YASSIR ZABIRI (Racing Santander)

Moroccan forward Zabiri struck twice in the opening stages to help Santander beat Real Sociedad 3-2 in La Liga. The 21-year-old, on loan from Rennes, climbed to 11 league goals and trails only Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe in the Spanish scoring charts. Zabiri smashed home in the sixth minute for the opener and two minutes later was alert to pinch the ball from Real Sociedad’s goalkeeper and roll it into the empty net for his second.

GERMANY

JUMA BAH (Augsburg)

Sierra Leone and Augsburg centre-back Bah netted his first goal since arriving on a season-long loan from Manchester City in his side’s 3-1 home romp over Mainz in the Bundesliga. With Augsburg 1-0 up, Bah was on the spot to prod a loose ball across the line from a corner to give the hosts their second.

FRANCE

PATRICK ZABI (Paris FC)

Ivorian Zabi opened the scoring just after half-time as second-placed Paris FC hammered lowly visitors Angers 4-0 to lie second in Ligue 1 after 11 rounds, three points behind European champions Paris Saint-Germain. A cross was nodded into the path of the 20-year-old, and he slammed the ball into the net.

BOULAYE DIA (Lorient)

Dia, a 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champion with Senegal, put Lorient ahead away to Rennes in a 1-1 draw between mid-table clubs. Tunisian Montassar Talbi equalised in the final minute of the first half.