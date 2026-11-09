African players in Europe: Jackson scores as Villa squander leads at United

Aston Villa’s Senegalese striker #11 Nicolas Jackson (C) celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on November 8, 2026. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Senegal star Nicolas Jackson scored after just four minutes for Aston Villa, who twice surrendered two-goal leads in a remarkable 4-4 Premier League draw away to Manchester United at the weekend.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

NICOLAS JACKSON (Aston Villa)

Jackson put his side 2-0 ahead against United, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a victory at Old Trafford. When Jackson tapped in after United goalkeeper Senne Lammens palmed the ball into his path, it appeared the 25-year-old’s ninth goal in 14 games in all competitions this term would be the spark for a comfortable Villa win. But in an incredible finale, United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue a draw.

YANN GBOHO (Coventry City)

The Ivory Coast winger scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat at Everton. Gboho, signed from French side Toulouse in September, put Coventry ahead with a composed finish after evading slack defending in the 52nd minute. But Frank Lampard’s team crumbled after the 25-year-old’s strike as Everton scored three times to leave the visitors one point above the relegation zone.

SPAIN

YASSIR ZABIRI (Racing Santander)

Moroccan forward Zabiri continued his superb season with another goal to help Santander win 2-1 at Malaga. The 21-year-old bagged his ninth of the campaign with a simple finish to tuck a rebound home into the empty net. Only Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have scored more goals this season in La Liga.

ITALY

KONAN N’DRI (Lecce)

After Angolan Kailonda Gaspar conceded a 60th-minute own goal to give Torino the lead in a clash of bottom-half Serie A clubs, Niger international N’Dri scored to salvage a 1-1 draw for visiting Lecce. The architect of the equaliser was Mali international Lassana Coulibaly.

GERMANY

EZECHIEL BANZUZI (RB Leipzig)

Banzuzi’s goal proved the turning point as he kick-started Leipzig’s recovery to beat Augsburg 5-2 at home in the Bundesliga after conceding inside the opening minute. Anton Kade had Augsburg in front after 36 seconds but Banzuzi levelled in the 33rd minute when he turned a Brajan Gruda pass into the bottom right corner. The 21-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo internnational has two goals and two assists in the league this season.

UCHENNA OGUNDU (Augsburg)

Ogundu’s first goal in Augsburg colours was a mere consolation as his side crashed at Leipzig. With Leipzig 5-1 up, Augsburg’s Alexis Claude Maurice intercepted the ball and sent his side in the other direction. Fabian Rieder latched on to Claude Maurice’s pass before finding Ogundu, who slid the ball into the bottom corner.

FRANCE

LASSINE SINAYOKO (Paris FC)

Ligue 1’s leading scorer Sinayoko netted after 63 minutes to give third-placed Paris FC a 1-0 win at lowly Auxerre. It was the ninth goal of the campaign in 10 matches for the Mali striker.