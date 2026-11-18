Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

By John Alechenu

ABUJA — African Ministers of Information have called for a coordinated continental communication framework to combat misinformation, strengthen public trust in government and improve Africa’s representation in global narratives.

The ministers made the call at a high-level roundtable on responsible communication held in Abuja during the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF), where they advocated stronger collaboration among governments, professional capacity building and regular consultations to address the growing threat of misinformation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the increasing influence of digital platforms and artificial intelligence had made credible, transparent and responsible communication essential to effective governance and public confidence.

Citing Nigeria’s experience with manipulated videos and misinformation, Idris warned that false narratives could distort public events, trigger unnecessary panic and erode citizens’ confidence in government.

“Technology has come to stay. AI is here to help us if we use it properly. The challenge is to ensure that what we communicate is credible and honest,” he said.

He proposed the revival of the Annual Conference of African Ministers of Information to provide a platform for regular dialogue, policy harmonisation and the development of a common continental position on issues affecting the continent.

“Collectively, we are stronger if we are united. There is a need to establish a robust system that enables us to look at Africa as one and speak with one voice once again,” Idris said.

The minister also urged African countries to support Nigeria’s UNESCO Category 2 International Media and Information Literacy Institute in Abuja, describing it as a continental resource for promoting responsible information consumption, particularly among young people.

“The Media and Information Literacy Institute is not just a Nigerian institution; it is a global opportunity. We should support it as part of a broader continental effort to promote media literacy, particularly among our young people,” he said.

Idris further called for stronger collaboration among African public broadcasters through content sharing and joint efforts to tell African stories from African perspectives.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and Digital Economy, William Kabogo Gitau, highlighted his country’s National Communication Policy, adopted in August 2026, as part of efforts to improve government communication and strengthen public engagement.

He said public trust was built through consistent government communication, accurate responses to citizens’ enquiries and effective delivery of public services.

“Trust between a state and its citizens is built through ordinary interactions: a question answered accurately, a service delivered as promised, and the same message from every part of the country. One government, one message, consistent,” he said.

Similarly, the Minister of Communication and Media and Government Spokesperson of the Republic of the Congo, Thierry Lezin Moungalla, called for a continental framework to institutionalise ministerial consultations, professional training, public-private media partnerships and joint content production.

He said government communication had evolved beyond its traditional public relations role and should become an integral part of government administration.

“Government communication is no longer simply a public relations function. It must be strategic and structural, embedded in the framework of government administration,” Moungalla said.

Zimbabwe’s Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Omphile Marupi, stressed the importance of grassroots communication structures in ensuring that government information reached citizens across communities.

“We must communicate not simply to be heard, but to be understood. We must not only disseminate information, but also listen, engage and respond to the concerns of our people,” he said.

The Chairman of the Information and Communications Committee of Ghana’s Parliament, Dr Abed-Nego Lamangin Bandim, called for increased investment in government communication, expanded rural connectivity and improved welfare for journalists.

Bandim disclosed that Ghana had earmarked 10 million Ghanaian cedis in its 2027 budget for journalists’ training, professional development and welfare.

Nigeria also indicated its readiness to host the next meeting of African Ministers of Information in Abuja.