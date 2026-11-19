By Nkiruka Nnorom

African countries must enter the proposed Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) gas bank as co-investors and strategic partners, rather than mere aid recipients, an energy policy expert has said.

Energy policy, markets and regulation consultant, Ifey Ikoneu, made the call at the conclusion of the Eighth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, while assessing key directions of Russian-African energy cooperation.

Assessing the initiative to create a gas bank, Ikoneu described it as very good, but warned that its success would depend directly on a balance of interests.

“It is important that this does not become just another multilateral investment institution where Africa’s interests are not put first,” she said.

According to her, African countries should act not merely as recipients of funds, but as co-investors and full participants in strategic decision-making.

Ikoneu said the bank should not only finance export infrastructure, but also the continent’s domestic needs, including electrification, petrochemicals, fertilizer production and industrial development, even given that many such projects are traditionally considered non-bankable.

For the new structure to work effectively, she said it would need transparency, protection from political interference and coordination with the African Development Bank, Afreximbank and Africa Finance Corporation.

She stressed that the continent’s domestic needs are extremely acute despite its wealth of energy resources with more than 600 million people in sub-Saharan Africa living without access to electricity.

In this context, she said the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline — a project long stalled due to financing problems — takes on particular significance.

Ikoenu noted that launching it requires a strong institutional framework among Nigeria, Niger and Algeria. At the same time, the pipeline should serve not only as an export channel to Europe but also as a driver of industrialisation for the participating countries.

This, according to her, applies especially to Niger, which is critically dependent on imported electricity and costly diesel generators. An infrastructure union, she said, will allow the three countries to collectively defend their interests on the export market, while giving Russia the opportunity to act as a strategic partner both in the construction itself and in training the necessary personnel.

Touching on the principle of technological neutrality enshrined in the GECF Moscow Declaration, the expert called for interpreting it as broadly as possible.

“This should mean not just a choice between imported technologies, but also the freedom to develop one’s own,” she said.

Ikoneu proposed creating a joint Russian-African research and innovation centre in the gas sector, expanding scholarship programmes for African students in Russia, and more actively involving women in the energy sector.

The main priority, she said, is investment in African specialists and institutions capable of building their own industrial competencies.

She emphasised the crucial role of the GECF as a platform for South-South cooperation among developing countries, saying that the Forum gives gas producers the opportunity to coordinate actions, ensure market transparency and shape fair pricing through long-term contracts.

“A fair global gas market is not only one that guarantees supplies to consumers, but also one where resource-owning countries have a fair opportunity to benefit from them,” she explained.

She warned that the value of such collective action by developing countries is especially high against the backdrop of current geopolitics.

As the expert warned, “sanctions against one country can hit commercial agreements with another state that is not involved in the sanctions confrontation at all,” she said.