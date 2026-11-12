AFCONQ: Why I didn’t invite Maduka Okoye – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained his decision to leave goalkeeper Maduka Okoye out of Nigeria’s squad for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches.

Chelle, who is preparing the Super Eagles for their double-header against Tanzania, said his selection decisions were based on considerations both on and off the pitch.

The Franco-Malian tactician insisted that the national team was not obligated to any particular player, stressing that his choices were guided by his assessment of what was best for the squad.

“The national team is not close to him or anyone. I made my choice and when I made my choice I made it around the pitch and outside it,” Chelle said.

Okoye, who plays for Italian club Udinese, has been absent from recent Super Eagles selections, with Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Arthur Okonkwo among the goalkeepers considered by the coach.

Chelle’s latest comments underline his position that selection for the national team is based on his technical and other considerations rather than a player’s reputation or status.

The Super Eagles are seeking to strengthen their position in the AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign as they prepare to face Tanzania in two crucial Group L encounters.

Vanguard News