AFCONQ: Nigeria vs Tanzania – date, time and where to watch

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will return to action on Friday, November 13, when they host Tanzania in a crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying encounter.

The Group L matchday-three fixture will take place at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as Nigeria seek to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the continental tournament.

The encounter is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 pm Nigerian time (WAT).

Nigeria head into the fixture needing a victory after a mixed start to their qualifying campaign, having recorded one win and one defeat in their opening two matches.

Where Nigeria stand in Group L

The Super Eagles currently occupy second position in Group L with three points from two matches, three points behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have won both their opening fixtures.

Nigeria opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Madagascar in Uyo before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau away from home.

Tanzania sit third with one point, level with bottom-placed Madagascar, but ahead on goal difference.

The stakes are particularly high for Nigeria because Tanzania have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 tournament as one of the co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Consequently, Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar are competing for the remaining qualification spot available in the group.

A victory over Tanzania would take Nigeria to six points and strengthen their position in the race for qualification.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Tanzania

Football fans in Nigeria can follow the encounter live on SuperSport.

When is the return fixture?

Nigeria will travel to Tanzania for the return fixture on Tuesday, November 17, as both countries meet again in quick succession.

The two encounters could prove important for Nigeria’s qualification ambitions, with the Super Eagles needing to collect maximum points to avoid falling further behind Guinea-Bissau.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Vanguard News