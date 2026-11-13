AFCONQ: Arokodare scores brace as Super Eagles defeat Tanzania 3-1

The Super Eagles of Nigeria bounced back to winning ways in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.



Nigeria took an early lead through Alhassan Yusuf, who found the back of the net in the third minute to give the hosts a promising start.

However, Tanzania fought back and restored parity in the 36th minute after Wilfred Ndidi lost possession in midfield, allowing Msanga to capitalise on slack defending and make it 1-1.

The Super Eagles suffered another setback before the break when Ademola Lookman was forced off with an injury and replaced by Moses Simon.

Both teams went into half-time level, with Nigeria seeking to regain their advantage after the restart.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle introduced Tolu Arokodare and Chidera Usor at the beginning of the second half, replacing Alhassan Yusuf and Raphael Onyedika.

The changes paid off as Arokodare restored Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute with an excellent flicked finish to make it 2-1.

The striker completed his brace in the 60th minute, finishing off a move created by fellow substitute Nsor to extend Nigeria’s advantage to 3-1.

Chelle’s men maintained their two-goal cushion in the closing stages, although Arokodare missed an opportunity to complete his hat-trick.

The final whistle confirmed a 3-1 victory for Nigeria, giving the Super Eagles a boost in their quest for qualification for the 2027 AFCON.

Vanguard News