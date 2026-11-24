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By Adegboyega Adeleye

Morocco’s football federation has reported an alleged phone call between Senegal’s football chief and a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) arbitrator, as the two countries await a ruling today on the disputed Africa Cup of Nations final.

According to Reuters, a source with direct knowledge of the case said Morocco alleged that Senegalese Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall spoke by phone with one of the three arbitrators on Sunday. Reuters said it could not independently verify whether the call took place or what was discussed.

CAS is expected to issue its ruling on Senegal’s appeal on Tuesday afternoon. The appeal challenges the Confederation of African Football’s decision to overturn Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time victory in January’s final in Rabat and award Morocco a 3-0 win.

CAF’s Appeal Board made its decision on March 17, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match after its players temporarily left the pitch in protest at a late penalty awarded to Morocco. The players returned after a disruption of about 14 minutes, and Senegal went on to win the match.

The African football governing body upheld Morocco’s position that Senegal’s departure breached Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations, which provide for a forfeiture and a 3-0 defeat. Senegal argues that because the match resumed and was completed, its victory should stand.

CAS said on Monday that it had notified the Senegalese federation, CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation that its ruling would be issued Tuesday afternoon. The court did not give an exact time.