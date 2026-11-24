The Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, has confirmed that it will issue its ruling on the disputed 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal today, bringing months of legal proceedings closer to a conclusion.

According to Morocco World News, in an official statement released yesterday, CAS said it had notified the Senegalese Football Federation, FSF, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, FRMF, that the decision would arrive in the afternoon.

The court did not specify an exact time and stressed that only announcements published through its official channels would carry legal authority.

The dispute concerns CAF’s March 17 decision to declare Senegal’s national team to have forfeited the January 18 final in Rabat, awarding Morocco a 3–0 victory under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations.

CAF’s Appeal Board reached that decision after Senegal’s players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

The players eventually returned, and Senegal secured a 1–0 victory after extra time. However, the Moroccan Federation challenged the circumstances surrounding the interruption, prompting CAF’s Appeal Board to overturn the result.

Senegal subsequently appealed the ruling to CAS, seeking to reverse CAF’s decision.

Morocco’s position rests on the competition’s written regulations. Article 82 states that a team leaving the pitch before the end of a match without the referee’s authorization faces forfeiture, while Article 84 provides for a 3–0 defeat.

CAF’s Appeal Board explicitly found that Senegal had breached Article 82, accepting Morocco’s argument that the team’s conduct warranted consequences regardless of the eventual score.

The Senegalese player’s departure interrupted the final for approximately 14 minutes, leaving Brahim Diaz to take Morocco’s stoppage-time penalty only after the lengthy disruption.

Although Senegal returned and completed the match, the resumption did not erase the incident from CAF’s disciplinary assessment. Senegal now argues that the completed match and the referee’s decision to resume play should preserve its victory, while Morocco maintains that the regulations apply to the unauthorized departure itself.

Vanguard News