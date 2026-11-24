Hakimi

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has criticised Senegal’s decision to walk off the pitch during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, insisting that teams should not abandon a match in such circumstances.

Hakimi made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against AS Roma, as the Court of Arbitration for Sport prepares to deliver its judgment on Senegal’s appeal against the decision to award Morocco the AFCON title later today, Tuesday 24th November.

“We wait for the verdict but in my view, you can’t leave the pitch in that way as Senegal did,” the PSG defender said.

He, however, expressed pride in Morocco’s performance and said he would wait for the outcome of the proceedings.

“I am proud of my team; and we will see what happens.

“For me will be a calm day. Train, go home, then someone will tell me the verdict and I will go to sleep ahead of tomorrow game”, he added.

Recall Vanguard reported that Senegal appealed to CAS after the Confederation of African Football’s Appeal Board overturned the result of the January 18 final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory.

Senegal had originally defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time in Rabat, with Pape Gueye scoring the winning goal.

However, the final was thrown into controversy after Senegalese players walked off the pitch for about 14 minutes in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz failed to convert the spot kick after play resumed, while Senegal went on to score in extra time and claim the trophy.

In March, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the pitch without authorisation, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the continental title.

Senegal subsequently challenged the decision at CAS, arguing that the referee had allowed the match to resume and that the original result should stand.

The case was heard at CAS headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, on October 8, with the court expected to announce its decision on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, PSG are scheduled to face Roma at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in a Matchday Five fixture of the UEFA Champions League.