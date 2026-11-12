AFCON 2027Q: Guinea-Bissau drop points, hand Super Eagles chance to close gap

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received a boost in their quest to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after Guinea-Bissau were held to a 1-1 draw by Madagascar in their Group L encounter on Thursday.

The result offers Nigeria an opportunity to reduce the gap at the top of the group following Guinea-Bissau’s impressive start to the qualifying campaign.

The Djurtus had taken control of Group L after recording a 3-0 victory over the Super Eagles in their Matchday Two encounter last month.

However, they were unable to maintain their winning run against Madagascar, needing a late goal to salvage a point.

Warren Caddy gave Madagascar the lead a minute before the hour mark, putting Guinea-Bissau under pressure.

But Galatasaray forward Renato Nhaga came to the visitors’ rescue, scoring six minutes from time to secure a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Guinea-Bissau top of Group L with seven points from three matches, while Madagascar sit third with two points.

Nigeria can take advantage of the dropped points when they host Tanzania’s Taifa Stars in Uyo on Friday.

A victory would strengthen the Super Eagles’ position in the group and provide a much-needed boost to their qualification hopes after their heavy defeat to Guinea-Bissau.

The encounter is therefore crucial for Nigeria as they seek to get their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign back on track.

Vanguard News