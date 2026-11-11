AFCON 2027Q: Full house in Uyo as Super Eagles set for Tanzania clash

The Super Eagles have recorded a full house in camp in Uyo as preparations intensify for Friday’s 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying clash against Tanzania.

The Nigerian team is stepping up preparations for the encounter, scheduled for November 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

All 24 invited players are now in camp, with the coaching crew preparing for the team’s second training session ahead of the fixture.

Among the players in camp are Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi and Akor Adams.

Others include Arthur Okonkwo, Semi Ajayi, Benjamin Fredericks, Alhassan Yusuf, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tochukwu Nnadi,

Chibuike Nwaiwu, Tolu Arokodare and Francis Uzoho.

Stanley Nwabali, Tijani Samson, Suleiman Mubarak, Abdullahi Bewene, Moses Usor, Bruno Onyemaechi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru complete the list of players in camp.

The encounter against Tanzania will be an important test for the Super Eagles as they continue their preparations for the continental assignment.

The team will be hoping to make the most of home advantage when both sides meet in Uyo on Friday.

Vanguard News