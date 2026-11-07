AFCON 2027 Race: Chelle names Ndidi, Simon, Iwobi, Bassey, 21 others for Tanzania

Super Eagles

Head Coach Éric Chelle has selected team captain Wilfred Ndidi, defenders Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and forwards Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams in his 24-man roster for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania’s Taifa Stars this month.

On the list as well are goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo, defendes Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Fredricks, midfielders Tochukwu Nnadi and Samson Tijani, and forwards Moses Usor and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Turkey-based defender Chibuike Nwaiwu and Czechia-based wing-back Abdullahi Bewene are also called.

The Super Eagles host tournament joint-hosts Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 13th November, before flying out for the return against the Taifa Stars at Zanzibar’s Amman Stadium on Tuesday, 17th November.

Nigeria, currently in second position in Group L, must win both games to improve their chances of picking the only ticket from the pool for the final tournament in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next summer.

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham FC, England); Abdullahi Bewene (Banik Ostrava, Czechia)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf (New England Revolution, USA); Tochukwu Nnadi (Olympic Marseille, France); Samson Tijani (FK Podbrezova, Slovakia); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy); Mubarak Suleiman (SK Slavia Prague, Czechia)

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Taiwo Awoniyi (Coventry City, England); Akor Adams (Venezia FC, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax FC, The Netherlands); Moses Usor (LASK FC, Austria)