ADP suspends National chairman Yabagi Sani over alleged forgery

…accuses him of anti-party activities, INEC portal interference

…orders immediate audit of party accounts

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has suspended its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, over allegations of forgery, unauthorised interference with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) candidate nomination portal and anti-party activities.

The party also accused Sani of financial non-disclosure, alleging that he failed to account for revenue generated from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms over the years.

The decision was taken at an NWC meeting in Abuja, which Sani reportedly presided over.

In a letter notifying INEC of the interim suspension, the party said the allegations against its chairman included forgery of party documents, unauthorised access to and manipulation of its candidate nomination portal, and actions capable of bringing the party into public disrepute.

The ADP recalled that it had earlier submitted a formal complaint to INEC on October 19, 2026, detailing suspected irregularities in the uploading of governorship candidates for Ogun, Enugu and Niger states.

In the notification signed by the party’s National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, the NWC said the motion for Sani’s interim suspension was moved by the National Legal Adviser, Richard Hwande, seconded by the National Youth Leader, Chinazam Ike, and approved by a majority of members present.

The party also accused Sani of making statements it considered detrimental to its electoral interests.

According to the ADP, Sani appeared on television on August 30, 2026, describing the party’s presidential candidate, Amb. Aliyu Ibn Abbas, as unserious while expressing support for the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

The party quoted him as saying that Atiku was the only presidential candidate who provided money for campaign activities.

On its allegation of financial non-disclosure, the ADP said the management of its finances had been shrouded in secrecy, claiming that Sani failed to disclose the party’s revenue to its officers and members.

Following the resolution, the NWC barred Sani from exercising the functions of the National Chairman pending the outcome of an investigation and subsequent review by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The restriction, according to the party, prevents him from issuing directives, signing official correspondence or representing the ADP in any capacity.

It further directed that all official correspondence and institutional engagements with INEC be routed exclusively through the Office of the National Secretary.

The party also ordered an immediate comprehensive audit of its accounts to establish its financial position and account for proceeds from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms.

The ADP reaffirmed its recognition of candidates produced through its National Convention, including its presidential candidate, Aliyu Ibn Abbas, and vice-presidential candidate, Chinazam Ike.

Fingesi said documentary evidence and official records supporting the allegations were available for examination by INEC and relevant security authorities.

He also assured the electoral body of the party’s commitment to internal constitutional order, due process and the rule of law.

When contacted by Vanguard for his reaction, Sani responded in a text message: “No comments.”