ADP denies third-term agenda by Yabagi Sani

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – The leadership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has dismissed allegations that its National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, is pursuing an unconstitutional third term in office, describing the claims as a selective interpretation of the party’s constitution.

The party urged those questioning Sani’s tenure to consider the relevant provisions of its 2026 Constitution, particularly Article 20.2, which stipulates the frequency and commencement of elective and non-elective national conventions.

The ADP National Publicity Secretary, Dr Sani Dawop, stated this in a statement issued in Abuja, arguing that the convention provisions must be read alongside Article 45.1(a), which provides for a four-year tenure for national officers, renewable once.

According to Dawop, Article 20.2(a) provides for non-elective national conventions every two years during the first four years following the party’s registration and subsequently at two-year intervals.

He said the same provision stipulates that elective national conventions should be held every four years after the first four years of the party’s registration.

Dawop added that Article 20.2(b) requires such meetings to hold within the same month as the previous convention or not later than four months thereafter.

He argued that the distinction between the party’s inaugural period and the commencement of its regular elective convention cycle was important in determining the tenure of national officers.

The party maintained that Sani’s emergence as its pioneer National Chairman following its establishment in 2017 did not, by itself, establish that he was serving an unconstitutional third term.

It also recalled that its national convention held on May 29 and 30, 2026, renewed its national leadership, insisting that the validity of the exercise should be assessed against the relevant constitutional provisions and official convention records.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Leadership of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has been drawn to a publication alleging that the National Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, is unlawfully occupying office for a third term in violation of the Party Constitution.

“The allegation relies selectively on Article 45.1(a) of the ADP Constitution while disregarding the provisions governing the frequency and commencement of elective National Conventions under Article 20.2 of the ADP Constitution 2026.”

Dawop said Article 45.1(a), which provides for a four-year tenure renewable once, should be interpreted alongside Article 20.2 and the party’s applicable transitional and electoral records.

“The fact that Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani has served as the pioneer National Chairman since the Party’s establishment in 2017 does not, without a proper examination of the relevant constitutional provisions and convention records, establish that he is serving an unlawful third term,” the statement added.

The party said questions concerning the tenure of its officers should be resolved through its lawful organs, authentic constitutional documents and verifiable electoral records.

It rejected what it described as an attempt to present a disputed interpretation of its constitution as an established violation.

The ADP reaffirmed its commitment to constitutional supremacy, internal democracy, due process and accountable leadership.