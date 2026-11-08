ADP crisis deepens as spokesman disputes Sani’s suspension

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The leadership crisis rocking the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has deepened, with the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Sani Dawop, disputing the reported suspension of its National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani.

Dawop insisted that Sani remains the party’s duly elected National Chairman, describing allegations of forgery, financial impropriety and interference with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) candidate nomination portal against him as unsubstantiated.

He said no constitutionally valid decision had been taken to remove or suspend Sani, whose mandate was renewed at the party’s National Convention held on May 29 and 30, 2026.

Dawop was reacting to a statement by the National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, announcing Sani’s interim suspension over allegations of forgery of party documents and unauthorised interference with INEC’s candidate nomination portal.

Fingesi had said the notification of the suspension was formally communicated to INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, in a letter signed by him.

According to Fingesi, the motion for Sani’s interim suspension was moved by the National Legal Adviser, Richard Hwande, seconded by the National Youth Leader, Chinazam Ike, and approved by a majority of NWC members present.

When contacted by Vanguard on Friday, Sani declined to comment, replying in a text message: “No Comments.”

However, in a statement on Saturday, Dawop said the party’s national leadership rejected the account of the purported suspension and the attempt to present the allegations and proceedings as the settled institutional position of the ADP.

Dispute over NWC meeting

Clarifying the proceedings of the Emergency National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on November 4, Dawop said the meeting dealt with disciplinary concerns involving Fingesi, rather than the National Chairman.

He said the meeting considered Fingesi’s responses to previous queries, alleged acts of insubordination, refusal to comply with lawful directives and conduct said to be capable of undermining party unity and discipline.

According to him, the meeting also considered alleged actions by Fingesi that were contrary to the principle of party supremacy.

Dawop said that after deliberations and appeals for Fingesi to retract disputed statements and apologise, the National Special Duties Secretary and Acting Deputy National Secretary, Fatima Sani Muhammed, moved a motion seeking the exercise of the NWC’s emergency powers under Article 23.2(e) of the ADP Constitution 2026.

He said the motion sought Fingesi’s interim suspension from the functions of National Secretary, the commencement of a disciplinary investigation and referral of the decision to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for ratification.

Dawop added that Fingesi and Ike were among the NWC members present at the meeting, which he said had the required quorum.

He maintained that the motion was seconded and passed, with the interim suspension of Fingesi taking effect from November 4.

“The Party therefore maintains that the operative disciplinary decision arising from that meeting concerned Hon. Victor Fingesi, not the National Chairman,” he said.

ADP explains Fingesi’s suspension

On Fingesi’s status, Dawop said the NWC decision followed a series of formal queries and opportunities given to the National Secretary to explain his conduct.

He said the party leadership was particularly concerned by Fingesi’s alleged refusal to retract statements challenged by the leadership or apologise, citing his interpretation of Article 43.1.6 of the party’s constitution.

Dawop said no party officer, regardless of position, should disregard lawful party decisions or undermine constituted authority.

He described the interim suspension as a protective and disciplinary measure pending investigation and consideration by the NEC, stressing that it did not amount to a final determination of guilt.

Sani rejects allegations

On the allegations against Sani, Dawop said claims of forgery, interference with INEC’s nomination portal and financial impropriety required credible evidence, proper investigation and fair hearing.

He said the National Chairman rejected the allegations and challenged those making them to submit verifiable evidence to the appropriate investigative and judicial authorities.

The spokesman said the party would not accept unsubstantiated allegations as a substitute for constitutional procedures or as justification for what he described as an unauthorised takeover of its leadership.

He also cautioned against presenting consultations on Nigeria’s political future as evidence of anti-party activities without due consideration of the facts and applicable party rules.

Portal, finances under scrutiny

On alleged irregularities involving the party’s INEC nomination portal, Dawop said the national leadership had previously raised concerns about suspected unauthorised access and activities on the platform.

He called for independent investigations, preservation of electronic records and cooperation with INEC and relevant security agencies.

He, however, said the existence of such concerns did not, on its own, establish wrongdoing by Sani or any other individual.

On the party’s finances, Dawop reiterated the leadership’s commitment to transparency, proper accounting and lawful management of party resources.

He said any request for an audit should be handled through the appropriate constitutional organs and established financial procedures, adding that allegations of financial misconduct must be supported by identifiable transactions, records and evidence.

The spokesman also warned against the use of the party’s name, official letterhead and communication channels to misrepresent decisions or create an impression of authority not lawfully established.

He said communications purportedly issued on behalf of the NWC to INEC or other institutions must reflect decisions genuinely reached in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Dawop said the party would take appropriate constitutional and legal steps to challenge any communication or action found to misrepresent its resolutions.

He urged party members, candidates, state chapters and supporters to remain calm and focused on preparations for the 2027 general elections, despite the internal disagreements.

The spokesman reiterated that, according to the party’s position, the November 4 NWC meeting resolved to suspend Fingesi from the functions of National Secretary pending disciplinary investigation and NEC ratification, not Sani as National Chairman.