By Peter Oyedele

ABUJA — Former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has urged President Bola Tinubu to lead efforts to mobilise $50 billion for investment in Africa’s space economy.

Adesina also proposed the establishment of a $50 billion Africa Space Future Fund, with an initial capitalisation target of $5 billion, to finance space science, research, innovation, technology and infrastructure across the continent.

He made the proposal while delivering a keynote address titled, “Financing Africa’s Space Future: Mobilising Capital for Space Science, Innovation and Technology”, at the Africa Space Economy, Innovation and Communication Conference in Abuja.

The conference, organised by the Nigerian Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), attracted space agency officials, astronauts, investors and other stakeholders in the global space industry.

Adesina said Africa needed to increase investment in its space sector to avoid being left behind in an industry offering enormous economic and technological opportunities.

He disclosed that Africa had 321 active commercial space companies across 36 countries, generating approximately $373 million in revenue in 2024.

However, he said government allocations to the continent’s space sector stood at about $828 million, compared with approximately $24.4 billion allocated to the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2026.

He said the funding disparity highlighted the need for African countries to pool resources and develop the infrastructure and technological capacity required to compete globally.

Commending Tinubu’s ambition to build a $1 trillion Nigerian economy, Adesina also praised the President’s approval of four new satellites for the country’s space programme.

He described the approval as a demonstration of the administration’s recognition of science, technology and innovation as drivers of economic transformation.

“I particularly commend your commitment to Nigeria’s space programme. Your approval of four new Nigerian satellites sends a powerful message. It demonstrates your conviction that science, technology and innovation must drive our economic transformation,” he said.

Tinubu, Kagame, el-Sisi to lead initiative

Adesina called on Tinubu, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to provide the founding political leadership for the proposed Africa Space Future Fund.

He proposed that the three leaders convene a Founding Presidential Summit on Financing Africa’s Space Future to secure political backing, attract initial investment commitments and establish the institutional framework for the initiative.

He also recommended setting up a high-level continental task force, working with the African Union and the African Space Agency, to develop the financial and institutional framework for raising the initial $5 billion.

The proposed fund would attract contributions and investments from African governments, sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, pension funds, insurance companies, private investors, international partners and the African diaspora.

Its investment priorities would include satellite communications, broadband connectivity, Earth observation, scientific research, satellite manufacturing, artificial intelligence, robotics and support for African technology startups.

Adesina stressed that the fund should operate with independent governance, professional investment management and transparent accountability.

“This is not a request for charity. It is an investment proposition,” he said.

Africa must own space infrastructure

The former AfDB president also proposed Africa Link, a continental satellite connectivity programme aimed at expanding affordable and reliable internet access through shared infrastructure and strategic partnerships with international satellite operators.

He argued that African countries must move beyond dependence on foreign-owned satellite networks and develop the capacity to own and manage critical space infrastructure.

“We must move from renting the infrastructure of the digital future to owning a meaningful share of it,” he said.

Adesina identified agriculture, food security, telecommunications, climate resilience, disaster management, infrastructure development and natural resource management as sectors where space technology could accelerate economic growth.

Recalling his experience as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture in 2012, he explained how satellite imagery and remote sensing helped the government assess the impact of devastating floods and develop a dry-season agricultural programme that helped avert a predicted food crisis.

He said Africa needed to move beyond launching satellites to developing indigenous technologies, manufacturing capacity and businesses capable of generating wealth from the global space economy.

To achieve this, he advocated blended finance, African Space Bonds, public-private partnerships, venture capital and development finance as funding mechanisms.

In a direct appeal to Tinubu, Adesina urged the President to extend his economic transformation ambition to Nigeria’s space programme.

“Mr President, you conquered the Atlantic! With your vision and boldness, why stop there? Now, Mr President, conquer space!” he said.

He expressed optimism that an African would eventually walk on the Moon, adding that he hoped a Nigerian would achieve the historic feat.

Adesina also called for sustained investment in universities, research institutions, young innovators and technological infrastructure, insisting that Africa must transition from consuming imported space technology to developing and exporting its own. He summarised his vision for the continent’s space future in three words: “OWN. CREATE. EXPORT.”