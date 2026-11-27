Governor Adeleke of Osun taking his oath of office for a second term tenure.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As Governor Ademola Adeleke took oath of office for his second term tenure, he has charged the Osun State political class to allow the wounds of the past to heal and collaborate to develop the state.

Governor Adeleke spoke while addressing hundreds of dignitaries and residents who thronged the Osogbo township stadium to be part of his inauguration.

He disclosed that citizens, irrespective of political affiliations, must unite for the collective good.

His words: “Fellow citizens, we must heal the wounds of the past and unite for our collective good. I charge the Osun political class to embrace elite consensus, transparency, good governance and local content”.

The governor commended the resilience of the citizens and residents of the state to safeguard democracy, saying their commitment has become a national model.

“Today is a triumph of the people’s will. I give all glory to God and deeply thank the people of Osun. Their commitment to democracy is today a national model,” he said.

2nd term focus

On his administration’s focus for the second term, he said the target of the government will focus on citizens’ welfare, infrastructure expansion, industrialisation, agricultural transformation, digital economy, tourism industry, wealth creation, and youth and women’s development among others.

“As growth depends on steady power supply, we will immediately set up the Osun State Electricity Regulatory Commission. This is in line with the power sector law I signed earlier this year.

“Job and Wealth creation will be at the heart of our second term. We will establish a digital hub in each of our three senatorial districts. This is to drive job creation in the digital economy.

“In education, we will recruit more teachers and speed up school rehabilitation. We will expand bursaries and scholarships, keep tuition affordable, tackle cultism, and revive our technical colleges.”

Osun local government crisis

On the issue of local government crisis, Adeleke said: “I am glad to announce that Mr President has intervened in the local government matter. In the next one week, the crisis will be fully resolved. Once this is done, our administration will ensure the rehabilitation of the remaining 102 primary health care centres.”

Earlier, the deputy governor, Kola Adewusi took oath of office at 11:24a.m. followed by that of the governor whose oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo at exactly 11:34am.

Vice President Shettima, Ooni, others

Meanwhile, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima led dignitaries from all spheres of life to the inauguration.

The National leader of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; former National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, PDP’s National Treasurer, Prince Diran Odeyemi and former Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti-Baba Ahmed, were also in attendance.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi joined other traditional rulers including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, Oluban of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, Soun of Ogbomoso Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, who arrived the venue earlier for the inauguration.

The governor’s elder brother, Dr. Deji Adeleke, led captains of Industries and the Adeleke family including the Afro beat star, David Adeleke, Mrs Modupe Adeleke-Sanni, Mr. Tunji Adeleke, Shina Adeleke (Shina Rambo), Adebayo Adeleke (B-RED) among others.

Below are more images from the event:

Vanguard News