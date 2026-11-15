Adeleke demotes Osun traditional rulers over pro APC stance

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration in Osun State has demoted two traditional rulers, the Alagunbeelewo of Agunbeelewo and the Olu of Irepodun, in Osogbo, the State capital.

The demotion of the part 2 traditional rulers was contained in a letter by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, dated November 5, signed for the Permanent Secretary by one Wale Alliyu and copied the Ataoja of Osogbo.

The two separate letters addressed to the affected monarchs, stated that the State Executive Council presided over by the Governor on October 23rd has approved their de-recognise their stools as part 2 traditional rulers back to that minor chieftaincy.

“I am directed to inform you that the State Executive Council ably led by His Excellency Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has approved the de-recognition of your stool as Part II (Recognized) stool under the Chief’s Law (Cap, 25) Laws of Osun State, 2002 with effect from 23rd October, 2026.

“By this de-recognition, your stool now reverts to a Minor Chieftaincy to which Part III of the Chief’s Law applies and consequently, all the rights, privileges and allowances being enjoyed as a recognized Chief will by this development cease.

Although the letter did not state any reason for the demotion but the Alagunbeelewo of Agunbeelewo, Chief Maruf Olayiwola disclosed that they were both alleged of associating with the APC instead of the Accord party in the state.

“It is unfortunate that till now, no one disclosed our offence but we were told that we are not associating with Accord party and we did not collect money from anyone. We have friends in the APC and cannot deny our relationship with them. I believe that is not enough reason to sack us from the stool.

“Governor Adeleke should not allow some persons to reduce the office of the Governor to that of settling personal grudges for the sake of posterity”, he said.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, Local Government Development Initiative (LGDI), berated the State Government for acting lawless over the matter.

Its Spokesperson Adeniyi Faith while addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday, counselled the State Government not to politicise traditional institutions in the state to ensure its sanctity.

“We wish to remind Governor Adeleke that the power of a state government over traditional institutions is not unlimited. Such powers must be exercised strictly in accordance with the applicable laws, established procedures, principles of natural justice and the constitutional guarantee of fair hearing.

“The government must demonstrate the legal authority, procedural compliance and legitimate grounds for every decision it takes concerning the appointment, suspension or removal of a traditional ruler. Political authority must never be mistaken for unlimited authority.

“We are not suggesting that traditional rulers are above the law or cannot be removed under any circumstances. However, where the law prescribes procedures for such removal, those procedures must be followed without manipulation, political intimidation or selective application.

“Governor Adeleke must understand that traditional rulership is not a toy that he can pick up, throw away or manipulate whenever he feels like doing so. The traditional institution is bigger than any political administration, and its dignity must be preserved beyond the tenure of any governor”, he said.