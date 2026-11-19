By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has approved the appointment of Prince Adewumi Olusola Adeniyi of the Godo-dudu royal house as the new Owamiran of Esa-Oke.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying the governor approved the appointment at the State Executive Council meeting.

The Owamiran stool became vacant following the death of Oba Akanbi Adediran, who hailed from the Aragadagbagun ruling house of Esa-Oke.

Following the development, the Godo-dudu royal house emerged as the next ruling house to produce a successor, while Prince Adeniyi’s candidature was subsequently ratified by the State Executive Council.

The state government congratulated the Oba-elect and wished him a peaceful reign as he assumes the responsibility of leading the ancient town of Esa-Oke.