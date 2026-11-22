Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adept Lessor Ltd, Adetayo Adekoya, has described Nigeria’s leasing market as an untapped goldmine for economic growth.

Adekoya, who has joined the board of the Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria, ELAN, said the sector had demonstrated resilience and could support investment and economic development during both boom periods and economic downturns.

He joins the board led by newly elected Chairman, Tunde Netufo, who succeeded Elizabeth Ehigiamusoe after her four-year, two-term tenure. The leadership change took place at the end of ELAN’s 24th National Lease Conference in Lagos.

Adekoya brings more than two decades of experience in finance leasing to the board. He has led Adept Lessor, a Lagos-based asset finance leasing company, since 2015.

Under his leadership, the company has grown into one of Lagos’ fastest-growing asset finance leasing firms, focusing on corporate and personal finance leasing, lease documentation, pricing and portfolio management.

Adekoya has also championed a customer-friendly model built around flexible car financing and a “buy and pay small small” instalment plan.

The model, which he has promoted over the past two years, allows customers to acquire vehicles and pay in small instalments.

“Equally, I have successfully steered the affairs of Adept Lessor since 2015, ensuring it ranks high in the leasing industry,” Adekoya said.

Beyond his work at Adept Lessor, Adekoya runs the Tayo Adekoya Foundation, which focuses on empowering individuals and communities through education, entrepreneurship and leadership development.

His appointment brings an operator with a focus on retail and consumer leasing to a board that has pledged to expand access to leasing for more businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises and other productive sectors.

Adekoya’s experience in building a retail-focused leasing portfolio aligns with that agenda, especially as high equipment costs and limited access to long-term financing push more businesses and individuals towards leasing rather than outright purchases.