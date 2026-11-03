Adegbuyi, Akekoromowei, Super Falcons nominated for 2026 CAF Women’s Awards

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria has secured nominations in three categories for the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Awards, announced on Tuesday, with Christiana Uzoma, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi, Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei and the Super Falcons making the shortlist.

Edo Queens goalkeeper Uzoma is among the nominees for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year. She will compete against Chloe N’Gazi, Michaely Bihina, Cynthia Konlan, Mercy Sikelo, Fatoumata Karantao, Khadija Er-Rmichi, Adji Ndiaye, Kaylin Swart and Hazel Nali.

In the Women’s Young Player of the Year category, Robo Queens and Flamingos forward Oluwakemi Adegbuyi earned a nomination, alongside Benfica and Falconets forward Seimeyeha Janet Akekoromowei, Romaine Gandonou, Maëva Nyanidjo, Grace-Ruth Sery, N’Sira Ouédraogo, Rose Kadzere, Kautar Azraf, Adji Ndiaye and Winfrida Gerald.

The Super Falcons have also been nominated for the Women’s National Team of the Year award despite failing to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title. Nigeria will compete against WAFCON champions Cameroon, Algeria, Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Morocco and South Africa for the award.

However, no Super Falcons player was nominated in the Women’s Player of the Year category.

The winners will be announced at the 2026 CAF Awards ceremony on Monday, December 7, in Lagos.