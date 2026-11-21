Akinlade

…says Ogun APC must unite to deliver 1.5m votes for Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and Vice Director-General, West, Ogun State Campaign Council, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade, has said the return of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, to the ballot could boost President Bola Tinubu’s votes in Ogun State in the 2027 general election.

Akinlade, who spoke during an interaction with journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, described Adebutu’s return to the ballot as a welcome development, arguing that a competitive election could stimulate greater voter participation and, ultimately, improve Tinubu’s electoral fortunes.

He said Adebutu had indicated his willingness, alongside his supporters, to vote for Tinubu, expressing optimism that the development could contribute to the APC’s projected votes in the state.

Akinlade said the APC could no longer afford to secure between 200,000 and 300,000 votes in Ogun State, urging party leaders and stakeholders to work towards delivering between 1.5 million and two million votes for Tinubu.

He recalled that Tinubu secured approximately 314,000 votes in Ogun State in the 2023 presidential election, despite the state having more than two million registered voters then.

The former lawmaker called on longstanding members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accommodate returning members and new entrants, stressing that unity within the party was crucial to achieving its target of between 1.5 million and two million votes for Tinubu in 2027.

Akinlade urged both groups to put their differences aside, acknowledging that members who stayed behind had made sacrifices to sustain the party’s structure when others left.

The former lawmaker, who disclosed that some of his supporters had remained with him through different political movements since 2018, expressed appreciation for their loyalty, but appealed to them to embrace patience, understanding and reconciliation.

He also appealed to aggrieved stakeholders of the party to close ranks and support the party’s candidates in the presidential and National Assembly elections before shifting their attention to the governorship and State House of Assembly contests.

On the disagreements trailing the party’s primaries, Akinlade said the governor and other party leaders had made efforts to secure consensus candidates in several constituencies to minimise the rancour and divisions often associated with contested primaries.

He added that a reconciliation committee headed by Senator Gbenga Obadara had been engaging aggrieved party members, with a view to resolving the disagreements and restoring confidence in the party.

Akinlade maintained that the APC would protect its candidates and pursue its political interests within the ambit of the law, stressing that all stakeholders must put personal grievances aside and work together to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general election.