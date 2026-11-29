By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have mourned the death of former Deputy Governor and serving Senator representing Lagos West, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who died on Saturday at the age of 56.

The late lawmaker, fondly known as “Mama West”, is scheduled to be buried today, Sunday, at Ebony Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, at 3 p.m.

Adebule died barely 24 hours after celebrating her 56th birthday. She was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Ikeja following a brief illness.

In a condolence statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu described her death as a painful loss, particularly coming at a time when her experience was needed in the National Assembly.

The governor described the late senator as a respected leader, accomplished public administrator and committed politician who made significant contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria, particularly in promoting the welfare and education of women and children.

Reflecting on their working relationship, Sanwo-Olu said their engagements were largely focused on the development of the state and improving the lives of residents.

“I feel pained personally, not just as Governor of Lagos State, but as one who has just lost a woman whose life was all about service and the development of our state.

“Senator Adebule was genuinely concerned about the welfare of women and children. She was a champion for the education of women and children in our state, and we worked closely together on many projects that helped to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu extended his condolences to the deceased’s immediate family, President Bola Tinubu, the leadership and members of the APC, her colleagues in the National Assembly and constituents of Lagos West Senatorial District.

He prayed for the repose of her soul and asked God to grant her family and associates the strength to bear the loss.

‘I lost my sister, predecessor’ — Hamzat

Also mourning, Deputy Governor Hamzat described Adebule’s death as a personal loss, recalling their relationship and her contributions to public service.

He described her as a dedicated public servant, accomplished educationist and loyal party member whose life was defined by humility, hard work and commitment to service.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my sister and predecessor in office, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

“She served Lagos State with distinction as Deputy Governor and continued that service with commitment as Senator representing Lagos West.

“Her death is not only a loss to her family and Lagos West, but a great loss to Lagos State and the All Progressives Congress. She was a woman of peace, integrity and compassion, who touched many lives through education and public service,” Hamzat said.

He prayed that Almighty Allah grant her soul Aljanah Firdaus and comfort her family, friends, associates and constituents.

Hamzat also extended his condolences to President Tinubu, the President of the Senate, members of the National Assembly, Governor Sanwo-Olu, the APC leadership and residents of Lagos West.

APC suspends campaign activities

Meanwhile, the Lagos State chapter of the APC described Adebule’s death as devastating, heartbreaking and a major loss to the party and the state.

In a statement, the party’s spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said her death represented the loss of an accomplished educationist, public servant and dependable party stalwart whose contributions to Lagos politics and governance would be remembered.

The party recalled her public service career, which included her academic and administrative engagements, appointment as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, service as Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019, and subsequent election as Senator representing Lagos West.

It said she remained committed to grassroots development, inclusive representation and people-oriented legislation during her tenure in the National Assembly.

The APC also described her as a loyal and respected party leader whose contributions to its organisation, mobilisation and electoral activities would not be forgotten.

Oladejo said the party was particularly devastated by the suddenness of her death, adding that her commitment to party activities and engagement with constituents had remained evident.

In honour of the deceased, the Director-General of the Lagos State APC PBAT/KOH Campaign Council, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, ordered the immediate suspension of all campaign activities across the state until further notice.

The party also announced the postponement of its Lagos West Senatorial District campaign rally earlier scheduled for Monday, November 30, at the Police College, Ikeja.

It directed all campaign structures, directorates, committees and supporters to comply with the suspension and urged party leaders, elected representatives and stakeholders to turn out for the burial.

The APC expressed condolences to Adebule’s immediate family, political associates and constituents, praying for the peaceful repose of her soul.