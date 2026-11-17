Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Olayinka Latona

BENIN CITY — The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is expected to commission the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The facility, an intervention by His Love Foundation, the church’s Christian Social Responsibility arm, is aimed at expanding access to kidney care and strengthening dialysis services at the hospital.

According to a statement signed by Pastor Bode Olojede, Pastor-in-Charge of RCCG Region 38, Benin City, the commissioning ceremony will be performed by Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, at the hospital premises.

The centre is expected to provide dialysis services for patients living with kidney disease and requiring regular treatment, while increasing UBTH’s capacity to attend to patients from Edo State and neighbouring communities.

The statement said the project was part of the foundation’s humanitarian interventions, which cover healthcare, education, feeding programmes, social enterprise, environmental architecture, prison impact and rehabilitation.

It added that the foundation’s activities extend across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, with interventions in 650 local government areas.

According to the statement, the dialysis centre reflects the foundation’s commitment to translating its Christian social responsibility objectives into practical interventions that address healthcare and other social needs.

His Love Foundation was established by the RCCG to support individuals, families and communities through interventions in healthcare, education, social welfare, environmental architecture and rehabilitation.