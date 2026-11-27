By Adegboyega Adeleye
African Democratic Congress (ADC) deputy governorship candidate Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi has projected that the party’s waste management plan would create at least 21,000 jobs in Lagos, including 20,000 for waste collection crews.
Gbadamosi, who is running with ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, spoke at the Road to Election 2027 Lagos Deputy Governorship Debate on Nigeria Info FM on Friday, where he outlined proposals on employment, waste collection, housing and transportation.
Addressing unemployment, Gbadamosi said he did not know the state’s unemployment rate and disputed figures published by the Lagos government. He proposed a review of public sector salaries and said his plans for waste management, housing, transportation and education would create jobs for Lagosians.
“First of all, the truth is, I suppose the truth is, I really don’t know what the unemployment rate is. Whatever figures that are put out by the APC government of Lagos State are usually just false. They just manufacture figures, yank them out of their a**,” he said.
He said he and Rhodes-Vivour had agreed to “undertake a review, a wholesale review of public sector salaries, in order to bring them in line with our current economic realities.” He also cited plans for 20,000 jobs in waste-to-energy, 100,000 affordable housing units and 16,000 electric buses.
“We plan to bring 16,000 electric buses into Lagos State because we simply don’t have enough capacity to carry the 24 million people of Lagos State on the current transportation system,” he said, adding that the housing and transport plans would also provide work for young people.
On waste collection, Gbadamosi proposed providing each local government with at least 200 dumpsters. He estimated that 4,000 trucks, each with a five-person crew, would create 20,000 jobs.
“All right, we have 20 local governments. So 200 times 20, that’s 4000 trucks. 4000 trucks times five crew members, each. That’s already 20,000 jobs,” he said.
He estimated that recycling centres would create at least another 1,000 jobs, based on a minimum of 50 workers at each of 20 local government centres.
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“That’s 50 jobs times 20 local governments. That’s already what 1000 extra jobs minimum,” he said, adding that the programme would be funded with “25% of Lagos State revenue that is being paid to Alpha Beta at the moment.”
Other major contenders at the debate included Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy governorship candidate Moriam Tolani Animashaun and Social Democratic Party (SDP) deputy candidate Kayode Evelyn Aderiyike.
The debate was hosted by Kofi Bartels and Ireti Bakare-Yusuf.
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