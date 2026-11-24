By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked President Bola Tinubu to resign or face impeachment over allegations that he interfered in the Supreme Court’s 2023 Kano governorship election judgment in exchange for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said Yusuf’s recent BBC Hausa interview had raised serious questions about the independence of the judiciary, alleging that the President may have used his office to influence a judicial outcome for political advantage.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the allegation as a grave breach of the President’s constitutional oath and urged the National Assembly to investigate the alleged arrangement.

“No conduct can be more heinous on the part of a democratically elected President than to make the administration of justice an instrument of political bargaining. No betrayal of the presidential oath can be more profound than to pervert the cause of justice in pursuit of personal political advantage,” the party said.

The ADC said Yusuf’s account suggested that the President had secured a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court in return for the governor’s defection to the APC.

“In plain language, what Governor Yusuf was has admitted to was that the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, got the highest court in the land to award him justice in exchange for him decamping to APC. This a very grave allegation that undermines every principle regarding the rule of law, independence of the judiciary, and, indeed, the fight against corruption,” it said.

The party called on the National Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Tinubu and compel all parties to the alleged arrangement to provide evidence.

It warned that the alleged interference, if established, would undermine confidence in the Supreme Court and send a damaging signal to international investors about the state of the rule of law in Nigeria.

“The Supreme Court is not an extension of the APC national secretariat, and the President of Nigeria is not the proprietor of the Nigerian judiciary. With this revelation, the President has signalled to the rest of the world, including investors, that the rule of law is dead in Nigeria and that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is actually pliant to the political whims of the President. What a shame,” the ADC said.

The opposition party challenged the National Assembly to demonstrate whether its allegiance was to the President or the Constitution, saying its response would test its willingness to hold the President accountable.