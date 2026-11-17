…files 17 grounds of appeal against Lifu’s judgment

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked the Court of Appeal to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering its leadership records and the nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates pending the determination of its challenge to a judgment by Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The party is seeking to stop INEC from implementing a judgment it considers legally defective, arguing that any changes to its leadership records or candidates’ particulars before the appeal is decided could undermine the outcome of the proceedings and jeopardise its preparations for the 2027 elections.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, the party said its 17-ground Notice of Appeal challenged the trial court’s jurisdiction to entertain what it described as an internal party leadership dispute.

It also questioned the treatment of an earlier Federal High Court judgment delivered on July 2, 2026, concerning its leadership transition, which it maintained remained valid and had not been set aside.

“The 17 grounds challenge the foundation, findings and orders of Justice Lifu’s judgment. The ADC has asked the Court of Appeal to examine whether the trial court had jurisdiction, whether the claimant had standing, whether disputed evidence was properly assessed, and whether the sweeping orders made against the party can stand in law,” Shaibu said.

Beyond the substantive appeal, the ADC is separately challenging a July 24, 2026, ruling which granted Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe leave to amend his originating summons despite the party’s pending preliminary objection to the trial court’s jurisdiction.

In its appellant’s brief, the party argued that the court ought to have determined the jurisdictional objection before considering Gombe’s application to amend the suit.

It further contended that the proposed amendment altered the description of parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without prior leave of court.

The brief, settled by Chief J.S. Okutepa, SAN, the ADC’s lead counsel in the appeal against the amendment ruling, seeks to set aside the order and have the outstanding jurisdictional objection considered.

The ADC also argued that Justice Lifu proceeded to judgment on the basis of an amended court process that was already the subject of an appeal, before the appellate court had determined whether the amendment was properly granted.

The party warned that allowing INEC to act on the November 5 judgment before the appeal is resolved could create changes that would be difficult to reverse, even if the ADC eventually succeeds.

“These are serious questions before the Court of Appeal. INEC must not make changes that could preempt the court’s decision or put the party’s candidates in jeopardy while our applications are pending. We are asking the court to protect the subject of the appeal so that its eventual decision has practical effect,” Shaibu said.

The ADC said it was making the legal challenge public to clarify the issues before the appellate court, insisting that it would defend its leadership and the decisions of its members through lawful means.