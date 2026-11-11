ADC to EFCC, INEC: Probe alleged cash, gift distribution by APC officials

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate alleged distribution of cash and gifts by All Progressives Congress (APC) officials at political events.

The party urged the two agencies to examine the reported incidents and publicly disclose the steps being taken to address any possible violations of electoral and currency laws.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, accused the ruling party of attempting to manufacture support for President Bola Tinubu through financial inducements.

The call followed the circulation of a video showing the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, distributing bundles of cash and APC-branded wrappers to women at a political gathering in Rivers State.

The 45-second video, shared on TikTok by Move with Imaan, an account documenting the minister’s activities, showed Sulaiman-Ibrahim handing out bundles of cash and a bale of wrappers bearing the APC logo to women at the gathering.

The video also showed her distributing cash in envelopes bearing the images of Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, with recipients appearing to receive bundles of N1,000 notes.

‘Pattern becoming impossible to ignore’

Reacting to the development, Shaibu alleged that the distribution of money and gifts at political gatherings was an attempt to buy public support amid prevailing economic hardship.

“The pattern is becoming impossible to ignore. From reports of luxury vehicles presented to APC women leaders, to cash and cooked food distributed by the President’s son through the City Boy Movement, and now videos circulating of an APC women leader handing out money and fabrics, the ruling party appears to be treating political support as something that can be bought,” he said.

The ADC spokesperson described the alleged distributions as particularly insensitive at a time when millions of Nigerians were struggling to afford food, transportation and other basic necessities.

He also questioned why ordinary Nigerians had faced sanctions over alleged abuse of the naira while political operatives appeared to be distributing cash at campaign events.

“The same authorities that have pursued ordinary Nigerians over alleged abuse of the Naira must explain why apparent cash distribution by political operatives at campaign events should be treated differently,” he said.

“The EFCC and INEC must investigate these incidents and take appropriate action wherever electoral or currency laws have been breached.”

Shaibu also accused the Tinubu administration of worsening economic hardship, rising insecurity and public debt, arguing that cash and gifts could not erase the difficulties confronting Nigerian households.

“After three and a half years of economic hardship, rising insecurity and mounting public debt, the APC has little to show Nigerians,” he said.

“Its answer is to display cash and gifts at political events, as though a brief handout can erase the daily struggle families face or buy their votes.”

He further alleged that the administration had pushed millions of Nigerians deeper into poverty and questioned the scale, terms and utilisation of government borrowing.

The ADC spokesperson maintained that political support could not be secured through financial inducements, insisting that Nigerians would determine the outcome of the next election through their votes.

“No amount of money can compel Nigerians to endorse a government that has made life harder for them. The people’s votes are not for sale, and no manufactured crowd can substitute for their verdict at the ballot box,” he said.

“President Tinubu has failed Nigerians. No cash handout can buy back their trust.”