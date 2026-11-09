ADC to APC: Test your popularity at polls, stop using courts to block us

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—African Democratic Congress, ADC, has dared the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to test its popularity at the ballot box, rather than resort to court processes to frustrate the opposition party’s participation in the 2027 general election.

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The challenge came from the Director-General of ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Austin Akobundu, who said the massive reception accorded the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Sokoto State, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, in Kebbi State, reflected growing public enthusiasm for the party and the desire for an alternative political direction.

In a statement yesterday, Akobundu, while thanking supporters and residents who turned out to welcome the candidates, accused the federal government and APC-led administration of attempting to shut the ADC out of the political contest through what he described as a backdoor judicial process.

“If the federal government and the APC believe they have the capacity to win, let them allow a free and fair election. Let Nigerians choose without intimidation, obstruction or interference.

“They must stop trying to muzzle the political space, using a backdoor court process to remove us from the contest,’’ he said.

On the need to protect democratic competition, Akobundu insisted that Nigerians must be free to listen to competing political ideas, attend rallies and choose their leaders without interference.

“The ballot must remain the people’s choice, and every party must be allowed to campaign freely,” he said.

While urging party supporters not to be distracted by the political tensions, the ADC campaign chief called for restraint and sustained grassroots mobilisation.

“Let us continue to campaign peacefully and confidently, knowing that the people’s will must prevail,” he pleaded.

Akobundu said ADC would continue to take its message of affordable living, opportunity and national renewal to Nigerians across the country, while expressing appreciation to those who welcomed its candidates in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Vanguard News