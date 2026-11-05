ADC: Sokoto turnout prompted judgment voiding Atiku’s candidacy

ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the turnout at its political event in Sokoto influenced the timing of a court judgment that nullified the leadership of its David Mark-led faction and voided the party’s presidential candidacy.

The party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, made the allegation on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics, while reacting to the judgment.

Abdullahi said the party would challenge the ruling, insisting that the legal battle was part of what he described as sustained efforts to frustrate its political activities.

He claimed that the ruling party was determined to remain in power and prevent Nigerians from having a democratic choice in the 2027 elections.

“We’ve spent more time in the courts than we’ve spent on the campaign grounds, thanks to the ruling party,” he said.

The ADC spokesperson alleged that the judgment was expedited following the party’s political outing in Sokoto.

“But I think in the matter of hours after seeing what happened in Sokoto yesterday, the kind of reaction, the kind of turnout in Sokoto yesterday, they had to quickly go and dust up this and hurry up the judgment this morning,” Abdullahi said.

He, however, said the ADC remained confident in its ability to challenge the ruling through the judicial process.

“We will approach the same court. We believe in the judicial institution, regardless of the recklessness of some judges who have allowed themselves to be used as a tool for subverting democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

Abdullahi said the party would apply for a stay of execution and appeal the judgment.

He warned that if the ruling stood, the ADC could be prevented from fielding candidates for the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and other elections.

“What is endangered is not the African Democratic Congress. What is endangered is Nigeria as a country and our democracy as we’ve known it,” he said.

The ADC spokesperson maintained that the party’s message of change, affordability and improved living conditions had gained nationwide support, urging that Nigerians be allowed to choose their preferred leaders.

He insisted that the judgment would not stand, adding that the party would continue its legal challenge.