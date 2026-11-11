ADC protesters take Mark judgment dispute to NJC, UN, EU, UK, US embassies

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday staged a protest at the Federal High Court in Abuja, demanding the release of the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment nullifying the party’s National Working Committee led by former Senate President, David Mark.

The protesters accused the trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, of withholding the November 5 judgment despite an application by the party’s lawyers and payment of the prescribed fees, arguing that the delay was frustrating their efforts to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The protesters also extended their campaign beyond the court premises, storming the headquarters of the United Nations (UN), as well as the European Union (EU), United Kingdom and United States embassies in Abuja, where they submitted letters seeking diplomatic attention and support for what they described as due process, the right of appeal and credible elections in Nigeria.

The letters bore the subject: “Urgent Appeal for Diplomatic Attention and Support for Due Process, the Right of Appeal and Credible Elections in Nigeria – Re: Judgment Delivered on 5th November, 2026 in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1819/2025 (Nafiu Bala Gombe Vs. ADC & Ors).”

Speaking during the protest, a former Acting Chairman of the ADC in the Federal Capital Territory, Yusuf Shehu Tijani, described the judgment as a sham and called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to intervene.

“Our reason for coming here today is what Justice Lifu is doing. He is holding on to the sham judgment he said he passed. He should send the CTC, so that we can get it and appeal the judgment.

“Moreover, the Supreme Court already affirmed the leadership of Senator David Mark as the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress. So why is the High Court going against that recognition, saying he’s passing a judgment?

“Now the judgment you passed, give us the Certified True Copy so that we can appeal. He is refusing to do that. That is why we are here,” Tijani said.

He said the protest was intended to draw the NJC’s attention to the alleged delay and compel the judge to release the document.

“So the protest is to call on the NJC to pressure this man, let him do what is right, because justice must prevail in Nigeria. This is not a jungle. This is a country that has laws, that has rules, and we have to follow the Constitution of the country.

“The stated law is that he should send the CTC so that we can appeal the judgment, which is a sham judgment in the first place,” he added.

The protest followed a November 10 petition addressed to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, by members of the ADC candidates’ forum, demanding the immediate release of the judgment.

In the petition signed by Audu Aliyu on behalf of the candidates, the group said its lawyers applied for the CTC immediately after Justice Lifu delivered the judgment on November 5 and paid the prescribed fees, but had yet to receive the document despite repeated visits to the court registry.

The candidates said the delay was undermining their constitutional right to appeal, warning that the expiration of relevant election deadlines could render the right meaningless.

“We disagree with the judgment. We have a constitutional right to appeal it. But we cannot appeal what we do not have.

“As at today, 10th November, 2026, five (5) days after judgment, the CTC has NOT been released to us. Our lawyers have visited the Registry daily to no avail without any lawful explanation,” the petition stated.

The petitioners also alleged that they had credible information that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to implement the judgment despite their inability to obtain its certified copy.

Citing Sections 241 and 242 of the 1999 Constitution, which provide for appeals from decisions of the Federal High Court to the Court of Appeal, as well as Section 294(1), they argued that withholding the judgment could effectively deny them access to appellate justice.

In a warning about the implications of the alleged delay, the candidates stated: “If a party can obtain a judgment against the opposition on Thursday, and the CTC is withheld until the election timetable closes, then the right of appeal becomes a mere illusion. Democracy dies not by coup, but by Registry delay.”

They urged the Chief Judge to direct the Registrar to release the CTC within 24 hours of receiving the petition, setting Wednesday, November 11, as the deadline.

The petitioners also notified the Chief Judge that ADC members, candidates and support groups would converge on the court premises by 10am on Wednesday to demand the document, insisting that the gathering was not intended as a protest against the judiciary but a demand for access to the judgment.

Copies of the petition were sent to the President of the Court of Appeal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the NJC, the INEC Chairman, the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja branch, and the Inspector-General of Police.

The November 5 judgment nullified Mark’s emergence as ADC National Chairman and invalidated decisions taken by the party under his leadership, including the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Justice Lifu also directed INEC not to recognise or act on decisions taken at the party’s 99th National Executive Committee meeting held on July 27, 2025.

The judgment followed a suit filed by Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC (North-East), who argued that he was constitutionally entitled to assume the party’s leadership following the resignation of its former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu.

The ADC filed a notice of appeal on November 6 and also applied for a stay of execution, urging INEC not to take any action capable of prejudicing the outcome of the appeal.

Vanguard Newspaper