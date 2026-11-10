ADC-PCC to Tinubu: Where is the electricity you promised Nigerians?

President Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has challenged President Bola Tinubu to account for his unfulfilled electricity pledge, accusing him of resorting to personal attacks, divisive rhetoric and recycled promises instead of presenting a credible scorecard of his administration.

The Council said Nigerians expected the President to explain what had become of his major campaign promises after nearly three-and-a-half years in office, particularly against the backdrop of worsening insecurity, widespread hunger, rising living costs and massive government borrowings.

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, the ADC-PCC said Tinubu’s recent campaign outings in Kaduna, Rivers and Jigawa states offered little beyond verbal attacks on opponents and familiar promises.

Recalling the President’s electricity pledge, the Council challenged him to explain why millions of Nigerians were still struggling with unreliable power supply.

“If I don’t give you electricity, don’t vote for me for a second term,” it quoted Tinubu as saying.

The ADC-PCC described his renewed electricity promises during the Jigawa campaign as an attempt to repackage an old commitment, adding that the President had reportedly invested in alternative power arrangements for his personal comfort.

The Council also questioned the fate of 2,000 tractors reportedly imported from Brazil under the administration’s mechanised farming initiative, alleging that they had yet to make any meaningful impact on agricultural productivity.

It further accused Tinubu of taking credit for projects initiated by his predecessor, late President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that his administration had little of its own to showcase.

On the state of democracy, the ADC-PCC accused the President of undermining the independence of democratic institutions, alleging undue influence over the National Assembly and attempts to compromise the Judiciary.

It also took issue with Tinubu’s declaration that ‘all is fair in politics’. warning that such a position could encourage political illegality, intimidation, violence and thuggery.

The Council said: “The opposition is increasingly confronted with unconstitutional conduct, judicial rascality, political intimidation and a compromised electoral environment under the APC administration.”

Citing the President’s recent campaign outing in Rivers State, the ADC-PCC questioned his decision to praise and promise to reward a political figure whom it alleged had been illegally removed from office, denied political participation for six months and prevented from seeking re-election.

“Reward him for what?” Ologbondiyan queried, describing the President’s conduct as an affront to constitutional governance and the democratic rights of the people.

The Council accused Tinubu of deploying divisive rhetoric whenever confronted with questions about his administration’s performance, rather than providing verifiable answers to Nigerians.

It maintained that the country needed leadership anchored on accountability, competence, transparency and respect for democratic institutions.