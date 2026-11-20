By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Member parties of the Coalition for Democracy, among them the African Democratic Congress ADC, the Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP among others will suspend campaign activities nationwide on Monday, 30th November 2026, to attend the second summit of the coalition.

The decision was announced in a statement issued on Friday and signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties.

According to him, concerned parties will sign a common agreement ahead of the January 16 presidential elections.

The summit had been scheduled for Monday, 23rd November 2026, but Linkman said member parties asked that it be rescheduled because their candidates and campaign teams are now deep into demanding programmes across the country.

“It is more important that every party, every presidential candidate and every national chairman is in the room than that the Summit holds on its original date,” the committee said.

The committee said the new date was agreed in consultation with key stakeholders to secure the widest possible participation. To make that commitment real, all member parties agreed to suspend campaign activities nationwide on the day, so that their leadership can attend in full.

“Parties competing hard for votes are prepared to stand down their campaigns for a day, together, because the defence of Nigeria’s democratic space is bigger than any one campaign,” it said.

According to the statement, the summit will finalise and sign the coalition’s common agreement and set the course for the work ahead of the 16 January 2027 elections.

The committee thanked member parties, delegates and partners for their understanding and regretted any inconvenience caused by the change. It said venue and accreditation details remain as communicated.

The coalition emerged from the G100 Opposition Summit held in Abuja on 31 August 2026. It is a multiparty platform pioneered by the ADC, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the NDC, the PDP, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The statement said it was established to give practical expression to the resolutions of that summit, and is committed to defending Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, protecting political pluralism, and ensuring free, fair, credible and competitive elections.

It described the coalition as a framework for opposition parties to coordinate their efforts, safeguard democratic institutions, uphold the rule of law, and protect the fundamental rights of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders.

“We will walk into that room united, and walk out of it committed,” the committee said.