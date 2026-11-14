ADC leadership crisis: Nafiu Bala extends olive branch to Atiku, David Mark faction

…Says court has vindicated authentic party leadership

…Insists aspirants should continue campaigns

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A factional leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala Gombe, has extended an olive branch to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark and other chieftains of the party following a court judgment that affirmed his faction’s position in the party’s leadership dispute.

Bala, who spoke on BBC Hausa on Saturday while reacting to the judgment, said the ruling had vindicated his faction as the authentic leadership of the ADC, insisting that its position was based on the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“Alhamdulillah. As we always say, truth is truth, while lies remain lies. Allah has vindicated us. The court has seen the merit of our case and our truthfulness and has decided to return the party leadership to us,” he said.

He disclosed that his faction was awaiting the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment to enable it to approach the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the necessary changes to the party’s leadership records.

Bala, however, said the judgment should not be seen as an opportunity to settle scores with the opposing faction, stressing that he was willing to work with Atiku, David Mark and other prominent politicians to strengthen the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“This is not a fight. Allah has given us victory, but we are not enemies. We are extending a hand of friendship to them to stop being arrogant and whatever they may say so that we can strengthen the opposition and face the government,” he said.

He maintained that those interested in joining the ADC or seeking elective positions under its platform must comply with the party’s constitution, particularly the provisions governing registration at the ward level, payment of membership dues and eligibility for leadership positions.

According to him, the party’s constitution stipulates that members must fulfil the prescribed requirements, including two years of membership and payment of stipulated dues, before qualifying for leadership positions.

He accused the opposing faction of disregarding the party’s registration procedures, alleging that David Mark obtained his membership card from a former national chairman in Abuja instead of registering at his ward.

Bala said he had repeatedly cautioned the opposing group about the consequences of failing to follow the party’s constitution but that his advice was ignored.

He also dismissed allegations that he was being used to destabilise the opposition or working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), insisting that his legal action was solely aimed at protecting his rights and the party’s constitution.

“I went to court with only the constitution. I told the world that if they had followed the right procedures, the court should rule in their favour. But if we were right, we should be given our rights,” he said.

Reacting to the continued appearance of Atiku and David Mark’s names on INEC’s portal, Bala said the electoral commission was law-abiding and would act appropriately after receiving the certified true copy of the judgment.

He dismissed suggestions that INEC was deliberately delaying the implementation of the judgment, explaining that the commission might not have received the official court document.

Bala also rejected the argument that the large crowds attracted by the ADC during political engagements in Sokoto and Kebbi states should have persuaded him to abandon the legal battle.

He said political popularity and financial influence should not be used as justification for disregarding the law, adding that Nigeria could not make progress if influential politicians continued to violate established rules.

The ADC factional leader further claimed that some individuals involved in the legal dispute had circulated documents suggesting that he had resigned from his position, describing such claims as misleading.

On his relationship with Atiku, Bala said he regarded the former vice-president as a father figure, noting that they came from the same geopolitical zone.

He, however, expressed disappointment that Atiku had never personally reached out to him despite the controversy, while some party chieftains had continued to describe him as a spoiler.

Bala said his faction had directed all aspirants seeking elective positions on the ADC platform to continue their campaign activities while urging members of the opposing faction to exercise patience, follow the party’s constitutional procedures and register properly at their wards.

On the party’s source of funding, he said his faction relied largely on membership dues and other contributions generated through the party’s internal activities.

He also defended his security arrangements and lifestyle, saying he was entitled to protection like other prominent political figures, adding that he was a businessman and had other sources of livelihood.

Bala called on Nigerian youths to remain law-abiding and avoid being drawn into political confrontations, insisting that opposition politics should be conducted with respect for democratic institutions and the rule of law.