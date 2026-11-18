By Dickson Omobola

Director-General of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, National Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, Wednesday, said some leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as lazy and entitled politicians.

Abdulkareem also said they had failed to establish clear terms for the coalition they were seeking to build.

He faulted the ADC leaders for failing to agree on power-sharing arrangements and a presidential candidate before bringing politicians into the coalition, saying the North should not continue to dominate the country’s leadership.

Speaking on Prime Time, an Arise Television programme, he said: “I used to term some of the people I see in ADC as lazy politicians. Right from time, even when they are constructing this coalition that they talk about, instead of them finding a way of doing what the All Progressives Congress, APC, had done, put everything in black and white that we want to come for a coalition. And this coalition, this is the person that we want to be the president, or we are zoning this part of what we are going to do to this part of the country.

“At that time, everybody that is coming into that coalition knows exactly why he’s coming, so it’s not going to be any problem in trying to see who becomes what. Immediately we started this thing they started to say Peter Obi is a vice-presidential candidate to Atiku. What kind of coalition is that? The entitlement from the elite, I find it very annoying sometimes.

“You just decide the North. Which North? You talk like you own something that you. There is no right given to Atiku, for example, to say everybody must surrender. We have been ruling from Gen Ibrahim Babangida (retd) to the late Muhammadu Buhari. But look at where we are.

“Go and see our streets. Go and see our villages. Look at how we have been ravaged. But since somebody is still coming today, trying to play this northern card at this level, it’s time to start thinking how can we hire somebody, irrespective of where he’s coming from, irrespective of religion or tribe, somebody that we know he has this integrity, somebody that can make these public funds to be used for public good, somebody that can be accountable, not people that are old and full of entitlement.”